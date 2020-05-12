Keriton Kare Selected by Connecticut Children's to Improve Quality and Safety of Feeding Management in Its NICU and PICU

HARTFORD, Conn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Children's has selected Keriton Kare to improve the quality and safety of feeding management at its Hartford and Farmington campuses. Keriton, a provider of applications for NICUs and children's hospitals, offers comprehensive breast milk, donor milk, and formula management. Keriton is integrated with Connecticut Children's Epic EMR.

Coronavirus has made it a scary time to be a new mom, especially for those whose newborns remain in the NICU while visitation is restricted and parents cannot visit.

"Connecticut Children's has partnered with Keriton to ensure accuracy and efficiency into our feeding management operations, which is critical to maintaining the highest standards of care as our organization grows and matures," said Marge Julian, R.N., M.S.N., Nursing Director of Connecticut Children's NICU network.

"Keriton's cloud-based platform is sufficiently agile to scale across Connecticut Children's campuses, to support patient-centered care in the Neonatal and Pediatric ICUs as well as our Medical and Surgical Inpatient Units," added Jung Park, Connecticut Children's Interim Chief Information Officer.

Connecticut Children's lactation team uses Keriton's pumping analytics, chat and photo-sharing to help moms maximize their milk supply. Technicians and nutritionists use Keriton's review, sorting, recipe calculators, and feed order assignments to optimize milk and formula inventories. ICU nurses use Keriton to ensure baby-to-bottle matches and feed order-to-fortification matches.

Among the most important priorities for Connecticut Children's is maintaining a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff during the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As visitation is restricted and changes in practices are going into effect, Keriton keeps families connected to care teams with real-time, HIPAA-compliant push notifications, 2-way chat and photos.

"Keriton is thrilled to partner with a high-reliability organization like Connecticut Children's that is committed to quality and safety across the continuum of feeding management," said Rich Mager, CEO, Keriton. "Connecticut Children's is a true partner. Keriton is proud to enhance Connecticut Children's patient family-centered care experience in the NICU, PICU, and Medical and Surgical settings."

Keriton Kare connects nurses, lactation consultants, nutritionists, technicians, and patient families.

About Connecticut Children's

Connecticut Children's is the only health system in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children and ranked one of the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and a Magnet® designated hospital. Connecticut Children's provides more than 30 pediatric specialties along with community-based programs to uniquely care for the physical, social, and emotional needs of children. Our team of pediatric experts and care coordinators bring access to breakthrough research, advanced treatments for both rare and common diseases, and innovative health and safety programs to every child. Connecticut Children's is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to improve access to health care for all children through convenient locations, care alliances and partnerships.

About Keriton

Keriton Kare is the most advanced feeding management, lactation analytics and patient engagement platform available today for neonatal and pediatric ICUs. Keriton's HIPAA-compliant software platform improves infant safety by preventing feeding prep and administration errors, saving staff time, and enhancing the pumping experience for moms to improve milk production.

For more information, please contact:

Asim Malik

Phone: 267.738.6852

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE Keriton Inc.