Kermitt Brooks Joins Guardian Life as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) announced today that insurance industry veteran Kermitt Brooks has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Brooks will lead Guardian's Legal, Regulatory, Compliance and Government Relations functions, and oversee all corporate governance activities. He will serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Deanna Mulligan, Guardian's chief executive officer. He succeeds Eric Dinallo, who left Guardian in February.

"Kermitt has built a reputation as an influential consumer advocate, and his management and regulatory experience will help us drive innovation to improve products and services for our customers," Mulligan said.

Brooks joins Guardian from AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, where he was Senior Executive Director and General Counsel, overseeing all legal, regulatory, compliance and government affairs for the company. He joined the organization in 2010 and held several senior legal roles, including Deputy General Counsel, Associate General Counsel, and head of the Insurance Practice Group.

Brooks is also a former official at both the New York State Insurance Department and New York State Office of the Attorney General, where he served as First Deputy Superintendent and Deputy Attorney General of Operations, respectively.

Brooks is active at the board level for several industry organizations, including the National Organization of Life and Health Guaranty Associations, the Association of Life Insurance Counsel, and Insurance Federation of New York, Inc.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

