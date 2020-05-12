Kerri Fry of IGNW Honored as a Power 40 Solution Provider Among CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGNW, a superpower in global digital velocity solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Kerri Fry, COO, to its 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of extraordinary individuals selected from the prestigious Women of the Channel list.

The CRN® editorial team reviews a plentitude of channel leadership to identify professionals who demonstrate groundbreaking vision, expertise, and continuous commitment to the IT channel. The Power 40 Solution Providers are an exclusive subset of an already-esteemed list of women in solution provider organizations who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership, and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

Kerri leads all supporting aspects of IGNW's extremely rapid growth, including Operations, Accounting and Finance. Kerri also leads the sales operations aspects of IGNW's "channel first" model, partnering with some of the top Solutions Providers and OEMS in the world.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through nurtured partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

"Kerri 's leadership represents everything we do right at IGNW. Competence, professionalism, a focus on our customer and a commitment to diversity are all hallmarks of our culture," says Andrew Cadwell, CEO of IGNW. "IGNW's unique model of supporting other Channel Solution Providers' customers, and our meteoric rise to digital transformation powerhouse would be impossible without her leadership."

The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Provider lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About IGNW

At IGNW, we use our deep technical insights, market knowledge and rock-solid enterprise reputation to create exceptional business outcomes for people and companies every day. We are US based, with global partnerships to deliver the industry's most meaningful digital velocity solutions by the best technical talent in the world to every one of our clients.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

