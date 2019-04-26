Kerstin Konradsson Leaves Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerstin Konradsson, President Boliden Smelters, will leave Boliden in July 2019. Kerstin Konradsson has been responsible for the business area and member of Boliden's Group Management since 2012.

- Through her leadership, Kerstin has built a strong organization that, based on the business area's strategy, implemented important investments and changes in the business, which significantly has strengthened Business Area Smelters for the future, says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Kerstin Konradsson has during her time in Boliden successfully driven changes in the business area and its units. Under Kerstin's management, the business area's return on capital employed has increased sustainably from around 7 percent in the years 2010-2012 to about 14 percent in the last three years. At the same time, environmental performance has improved and workplace accidents have been reduced.

A recruitment process to find a new President for Business Area Smelters has begun.

