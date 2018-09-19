Kervellin Ultra Volume Cover Pact Sells Out On Skinnplus.com

This year, KVL shared their foundations with models that participated in New York's Fashion Week. KVL is known in Korea and in NYC for their powerful cover up, that gives a natural look and provides SPF protection. KVL is also famous for not having to use a lot of the product. Small amounts can be used to cover the face and provides a silhouette for cheekbone areas that give contrast. It helps facial features have "volume" which is the new make up trend.

KVL's foundation cover up helps with covering – age spots, dark circles, large pores or scars. KVL provides smooth and all natural cover up.

KVL Season 2 is known for the following: Cover up, contrast, volume and the different tones that can be created from 1 item. The unique foundation comes in a chic compact case with a unique Jelly Puff that helps spread the foundation around the face and neck area.

Currently KVL is being called "Magic Puff" "Magnetic Puff" "Real Skin Puff" and is still in high demand.

KVL will hopefully restock online and officially come to the US for retail.

SOURCE Skin N Plus

