Kesem Announces New CEO

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kesem ( www.kesem.org ), the nation's largest organization supporting children impacted by a parent's cancer, announced today that, effective April 3, 2019, Kim McCall will become the organization's new CEO. McCall is an experienced nonprofit leader with over twenty years of experience, most recently serving as Executive Director for Playworks New York and New Jersey. She will be based in New York, NY.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim as Kesem's CEO. Kesem changed the lives of nearly 9,000 children through our innovative programs last year. Yet, facing a population of over five million children who have a parent with cancer, we feel the strong need to extend our reach," said Emily M. Brakebill, Chair of Kesem's National Board of Directors. "To continue the incredible progress we have made in the last 18 years, the organization needs a passionate, powerful and inspiring leader who believes deeply in our power to improve the lives of every camper and student leader we touch. We believe Kim is incredibly well suited to take us forward into our exciting next chapter."

Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent's cancer. Kesem's flagship program, Camp Kesem, operates free summer camps for children who have been impacted by a parent's cancer. Founded at Stanford University in 2000, Kesem has since expanded to 125 chapters in 44 states across the country. Through our unique network that leverages the talents and energy of 5,000 college student volunteers annually, Kesem brings a community of hope, support and strength to nearly 9,000 children.

"Our entire team was impressed with Kim's thoughtful approach to her work, her shared commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, her collaborative approach to partnerships, and her dedication to preserving and celebrating childhood. I am honored to be transitioning this role to Kim, and look forward to Kim guiding Kesem during this important next chapter," said Jane Saccaro, Kesem's current CEO.

"I am inspired by Kesem and its vital mission to support kids through and beyond the traumatic childhood experience of parental cancer by creating safe spaces to learn, grow and heal. I look forward to partnering with this dedicated team of board members, volunteers, staff and donors to grow impact and improve outcomes for this vulnerable community. Every kid deserves the chance to just be a kid," said McCall.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim as the next CEO of Kesem. We were all impressed with Kim's radiant warmth and her natural ability to lead. Kim has an established track record of growing organizations through revenue generation, collaborative partnerships, and strategic thinking. Her success at Playworks is emblematic of her mission driven and compassionate style, and we look forward to her bringing those skills to our organization," says Ben Cornwell, Chair of Kesem's Search Committee.

More about Kim McCall

McCall brings over two decades of nonprofit experience to her new role. Most recently, she led and scaled Playworks New York and New Jersey, which leverages recess and play to help kids stay active and build life skills. Prior to that, she held top fundraising posts at Happy Hearts Fund, Coalition for the Homeless, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. Throughout her career, McCall has remained committed to improving life outcomes for children through her prominent work in partnership development, revenue generation, board development, program innovation and organizational culture.

McCall received a Bachelor of Arts from Chapman University, and a Masters of Public Policy and Nonprofit Management from Georgetown University.

About Kesem

Kesem is the nation's largest service provider to children impacted by a parent's cancer. Through a network of 125 college chapters that engage over 5,000 college student volunteers annually, Kesem delivers life-changing summer and year-round programs, along with a community of hope and support to nearly 9,000 children annually.

