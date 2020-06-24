Kespry Announces Summer 2020 Aerial Intelligence Platform Release

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based Aerial Intelligence solution provider, today announced its Summer 2020 Aerial Intelligence platform updates. The enterprise-focused enhancements for mining, aggregates, construction, and insurance industries include new capabilities, tools, integrations, and third-party operator options that make the platform more powerful, flexible and easier to use and deploy than ever.

Kespry's Summer 2020 Aerial Intelligence platform release includes:

New Haul Roads Feature

Haul roads are complex elements mining and aggregates site managers need to carefully design and calibrate. A well-designed haul road means a more efficient worksite. It also means workers are kept safe. Kespry's new Haul Roads feature makes designing haul roads faster and more accurate, while ensuring worker benefits are foremost in mind. Kespry has increased the depth of automation it provides by automatically capturing measurements for all roads required. Kespry also monitors the road against compliance thresholds and alerts the user when an area needs attention. The Haul Roads feature means there's no more measuring road widths, grades, and berm heights. Kespry automates it all.

DJI Phantom 4 RTK Support

The Kespry platform now supports the DJI Phantom 4 RTK, the popular, compact and accurate mapping drone. Kespry offers the drone as part of its standard fleet, in an integrated package that includes our Aerial Intelligence platform and acclaimed customer support and service. Both base station and network solutions are supported. The end-to-end solution is designed to get customers up and flying, and harnessing insights as quickly as possible. Kespry also supports the DJI Phantom 4 RTK as part of its "Bring Your Own Drone" program, enabling companies with their own DJI Phantom 4 RTK fleets to integrate them into the Kespry platform.

Enhanced Hail Detection

Kespry's hail detection capabilities now deliver greater accuracy than ever, alleviating the drone analytics industry's false positive issue inherent in many systems. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Kespry's enhanced hail detection algorithms provide hail strike profiles insurance adjustors and companies can depend on to make rapid, precision claims determinations.

Seamless Third-Party Drone Operator Support

Kespry now gives companies flexibility in how they source their aerial data, whether they use a Kespry managed fleet, third-party pilot service providers, or their own existing drone hardware. By working with providers such as Dronebase, Kespry customers can access global pilot networks to fly their missions, and have results in 48-72 hours. The fully-integrated pilot services solution brings the best of the platform and services worlds together, offering a cost-effective, time-saving, productive way of using drone-based analytics across the largest enterprises.

Comprehensive Customer Training

Kespry customers benefit from webinars and one-on-one consultation on all new features, product options and enhancements. Kespry's new seasonal platform update includes a complete educational program that ensures customers have everything they need to rapidly get value out of it.

"Kespry is committed to continually innovating and delivering Aerial Intelligence enhancements that meet our customers' exacting needs," said George Mathew, CEO and Chairman, Kespry. "When customers work with Kespry, they're not just benefiting from the industry's leading platform, they also play a key role in telling us how they'd like it to iterate as they continue expanding their usage. Our Summer 2020 release specifically addresses their high expectations of us. We're incredibly pleased to collaborate with them and help make their operations more productive and profitable than ever."

About Kespry

Kespry's Aerial Intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including Colas, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

