Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for FibroGen, Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from November 8, 2019 through April 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FibroGen's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia and certain safety analyses submitted in connection with chronic kidney disease included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (2) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (3) based on these analyses FibroGen could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (4) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its New Drug Application for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of chronic kidney disease would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about FibroGen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

FibroGen investors may, no later than June 11, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

