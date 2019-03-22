Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and The Miller Law Firm, P.C. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Common Stock on U.S. Exchanges

DETROIT, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Class Action Administration

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN

CARL PALAZZOLO and ALBERT FERRANDI, Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V., SERGIO MARCHIONNE, RICHARD K. PALMER, and REID BIGLAND, Defendants.



Case No. 4:16-cv-12803-LVP-SDD Hon. Linda V. Parker



This notice affects all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. on a U.S. exchange between November 3, 2014 and July 26, 2016, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated January 31, 2019 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below. Additional information about the settlement is available on the settlement website, www.FiatSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com .

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only and that the parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement for $14,750,000 in cash ("Settlement") that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action. A hearing will be held on June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable Linda V. Parker at the Theodore Levin Courthouse, 231 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 206, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of settlement; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses; and (III) Settlement Fairness Hearing ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Securities Litigation Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91245, Seattle, WA 98111-9345; 1-833-291-1644; info@FiatSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.FiatSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than July 10, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than May 15, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 15, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator. Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Securities Litigation Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91245

Seattle, WA 98111-9345

1-833-291-1644

info@FiatSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com

www.FiatSecuritiesLitigationSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Gregory M. Castaldo, Esq. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP 280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087 1-610-667-7706 info@ktmc.com E. Powell Miller, Esq. The Miller Law Firm, P.C. 950 West University Drive, Suite 300 Rochester, MI 48307 1-248-841-9406 FCASecuritiesSettlement@millerlawpc.com

DATED: February 20, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Eastern District of Michigan

