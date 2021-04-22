Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce Notice of Class Action for Shareholders of EchoStar Corporation

RADNOR, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

CITY OF HALLANDALE BEACH POLICE

OFFICERS' AND FIREFIGHTERS'

PERSONNEL RETIREMENT TRUST, on

Behalf of Itself and All Others Similarly

Situated, Plaintiff, v. CHARLES W. ERGEN, MICHAEL T.

DUGAN, DAVID J. RAYNER, ECHOSTAR

CORP., ECHOSTAR BSS CORP., HUGHES

SATELLITE SYSTEMS CORP., DISH

NETWORK CORP., and BSS MERGER SUB,

INC., Defendants.

Case No.: A-19-797799-B Dept. No.: XI SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS

ACTION

TO: ANY RECORD HOLDERS AND ALL BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF ECHOSTAR CORPORATION ("ECHOSTAR") WHO HELD OR OWNED SUCH STOCK ON AUGUST 19, 2019, AND RECEIVED SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF DISH NETWORK CORPORATION ("DISH") IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE OF ECHOSTAR'S SATELLITE SERVICES BUSINESS TO DISH, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL OF THEIR RESPECTIVE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, TRUSTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, ESTATES, HEIRS, AND ANY PERSON ACTING FOR OR ON BEHALF OF, OR CLAIMING UNDER, ANY OF THEM (THE "CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the District Court of Nevada, Eighth Judicial District, Clark County, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against Charles W. Ergen, Michael T. Dugan, David J. Rayner, EchoStar, EchoStar BSS Corporation, Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation, DISH, and BSS Merger Sub (collectively, "Defendants") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Class Action ("Notice"). Plaintiff City of Hallandale Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Personnel Retirement Trust has been appointed by the Court to represent the Class.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known Class Members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action, www.echostarshareholderlitigation.com , or by contacting the Administrator:

A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173058

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Telephone: (877) 933-2890

[email protected]

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Eric L. Zagar, Esq.

J. Daniel Albert, Esq.

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER

& CHECK, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: (610) 667-7706

Facsimile: (610) 667-7056

www.ktmc.com

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your holdings in EchoStar Class A common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than June 2, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or visiting the website www.echostarshareholderlitigation.com .

DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE COURT'S CLERK, OR THE JUDGE.

THEY ARE NOT PERMITTED TO ADDRESS YOUR INQUIRIES OR QUESTIONS.

DATED: APRIL 22, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE

DISTRICT COURT OF NEVADA

EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CLARK COUNTY

