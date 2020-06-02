Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files A Second Consumer Class Action Lawsuit Against State Farm For Denying Business Interruption Claims

RADNOR, Pa., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that it has filed another class action lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and State Farm Fire and Casualty Company ("State Farm Insurance Company") in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division. The case is captioned Elegant Massage, LLC d/b/a Light Stream Spa v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al., Case No. 2:20-cv-00265 (the "Action"), and is filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Loss of Income and Extra Expense Coverage from State Farm Insurance Company and were denied claims by State Farm Insurance Company for business income losses incurred as a result of social distancing and/or stay-at-home orders in connection with the COVID-19 global pandemic. On May 5, 2020, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP filed a class action lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and State Farm Florida Insurance Company in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, which is captioned Royal Palm Optical, Inc. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al., Case No. 9:20-cv-89749-RS.

Any persons or entities who purchased Loss of Income and Extra Expense Coverage from State Farm and were denied business interruption or business disruption claims are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at [email protected]. For additional information please visit: https://www.ktmc.com/State-Farm-Insurance-Company-Business-Interruption-Claims

As alleged in the Action, in March 2020, and continuing to the present, many individuals and businesses suffered and continue to suffer financial hardship. In the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, states and localities across the nation issued orders that limited human interaction and required residents to stay at home. Such orders have prevented businesses from being able to operate and generate revenue. To protect against any unexpected interruption to their businesses, many persons or entities purchased commercial property insurance policies from State Farm Insurance Company. These policies guaranteed policyholders the reimbursement of lost income and other expenses in the event that their businesses were suspended. Given the complete disruption of their businesses as a direct result of these social distancing and/or stay-at-home orders, policyholders submitted claims to State Farm Insurance Company seeking reimbursement for their lost income and other expenses under their policy's Loss of Income and Extra Expense Coverage.

The Action alleges that State Farm Insurance Company violated its obligations pursuant to these commercial property insurance policies by arbitrarily and without justification refusing to reimburse policyholders for loss of business income and other expenses incurred as a result of social distancing and/or stay-at-home orders in connection with the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706 (toll free)

(610) 667-7706

[email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

