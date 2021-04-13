Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Canaan Inc. ("Canaan") (NASDAQ: CAN).

Canaan is a bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China.

On April 12, 2021, before the market opened, Canaan issued a press release disclosing its fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. Canaan generated $5.9 million in revenue in the fourth quarter and $68.6 million for full-year 2020. Canaan's fourth quarter 2020 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth-quarter fiscal year 2019.

Following this news, Canaan's stock price fell approximately 29.6%, down from its April 9, 2021 closing price of $18.67 to an April 12, 2021 close of $13.14.

If you are a Canaan investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

