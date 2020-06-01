Kestgo Group Launches Facilities Management Solutions to Streamline Clients' Operations, Improve Financial Performance, and Better Serve Clinicians

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kestgo Group (kestgo.com), a highly-specialized consulting firm that focuses on healthcare support services, announced the formation of a new service line: Facilities Management Solutions.

The new service line supports Kestgo's mission of helping modern healthcare organizations manage their operations more efficiently, safely, profitably, and sustainably. Historically, Kestgo's consulting practice has been focused on three areas: (1) Support Service Operations; (2) Performance Solutions; and (3) Supply Chain Management. Facilities Management Solutions will bring yet another layer of value to Kestgo's clients; the new Practice will help healthcare organizations become more effective, efficient, and sustainable in regard to: Housekeeping Services, Grounds Management, Pest Control, Medical Lease Review, and more. Among other things, the Group will be responsible for evaluating current service providers, identifying opportunities for operational improvement, and developing and executing RFPs on behalf of its clients.

"Since our clients have expressed a strong desire to improve efficiency in these areas – and since we have been helping them in this capacity since our company's founding – it makes sense for us to formalize our Facilities Management Solutions practice and make it available to other healthcare organizations too," said Don Stookey, CHESP, co-founder and principal with Kestgo; Kestgo's Facilities Management Solutions Practice will be led by Stookey. Stookey has over 30 years of experience helping healthcare organizations – big and small - improve their financial and operational performance.

The Practice will benefit a wide range of healthcare organizations who are committed to increasing financial success with support from their people - not in spite of them; this includes non-acute care facilities; outpatient facilities, urgent care facilities, medical office buildings, imaging centers, free standing clinics, medical lease reviews, and more.

About Kestgo

Kestgo is a specialized consulting firm that focuses on healthcare support services. Its founders, Don Stookey, Paula Keller, and Gary Goettl have over 75 years of experience helping transform organizations, and improving patient health and financial outcomes. Unlike other support services consulting firms, Kestgo is driven by a simple, core belief: it's your company's people - and those that support them – that make your organization the best it can be.

