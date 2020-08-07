Ketamine Media Creates Strategic Partnership With Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the Ketamine Conference - a Molecular Masterclass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketamine Media, the first digital agency dedicated to raising awareness for the clinical use of ketamine, announced today the launch of a new strategic partnership with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for their upcoming Ketamine Conference - A Molecular Masterclass.

Ketamine Media will be joining Microdose, as well as Bexson Biomedical, and the Conscious Fund at The Ketamine Conference on Aug. 21 and 22. The Ketamine Conference is a first-of-its-kind molecular masterclass presented by Microdose, Bexson Biomedical and The Conscious Fund.

Ketamine Media

Anthony El Chibani, Managing Partner at Ketamine Media, is set to speak at the Conference, along with industry leaders like Jeffrey Becker, Gregg Peterson, Sandhya Prashad, Steve Mandel and more.

"We are excited to welcome Ketamine Media as our media sponsor for The Ketamine Conference," says Patrick Moher, Partner, Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Together we are focused on producing a high-quality event that provides deep insights for the scientific, medical, and psychedelic communities."

Anthony had this to say on the partnership: "Over the last few years, Ketamine Media has seen thousands of individuals finally find relief from treatment-resistant conditions through ketamine therapy. Partnering with Microdose on the Ketamine Conference will allow us to expand our reach and help bridge the gap between culture's perspective on ketamine and the scientifically-proven therapeutic benefits that it provides."

About Microdose: Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through industry events, market intelligence, original evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

About Ketamine Media: In early 2016, Ketamine Media's parent company 360 Media worked with one of the nation's leading providers of ketamine infusion therapy across 8 states. Over the course of the following year, founders Chris and Cassy Walden were able to witness numerous individuals get their lives back thanks to ketamine infusion therapy. Compelled to help others gain access to this life-changing treatment, Ketamine Media was born.

Since then, the team at Ketamine Media has worked tirelessly to design effective outreach tools and processes to help providers raise awareness about the clinical use of ketamine. Ketamine Media now works with clinics worldwide and will continue to help facilitate the growth of new and pre-existing treatment centers across the globe.

