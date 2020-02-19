Ketchum and Wendy's Win Platinum Best in Show at In2 SABRE Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum and its client Wendy's won the Platinum Award for Best in Show at the North America In2 SABRE Awards, along with partner firms VMLY&R and Spark Foundry. The firm's work with Mastercard's #AcceptanceMatters campaign was named the overall third best campaign of the year at the event, which was held last week in Chicago.

Ketchum partner, president and CEO Barri Rafferty said of the awards: "The In2 SABREs recognize the most insightful and innovative work in the industry. We are grateful for the partnership of our clients, who trust in us to take bold approaches that push boundaries, capture attention and build brand loyalty."

In addition to the two Best in Show honors, Ketchum won four other awards for its client work, and its innovative Techruptor research platform was honored as Best Agency Publishing Platform.

Ketchum's evolution to a communications consultancy and its innovative restructuring to eliminate geographic boundaries won the award for Best Agency Disruption. Judges praised the visionary approach: "For a large agency to eliminate geographic P&Ls is a massive undertaking – and it seems to be paying off."

Rafferty said, "Many have commented that we took a big risk by shifting to a single P&L to restructure around deep industry expertise and broad specialty capabilities. But we believe it was riskier to stick to the status quo. We knew it was time to pave a new path, reorganizing our firm with our clients firmly at the center, and we built this model to fit and flex around their unique needs."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:

PLATINUM BEST IN SHOW

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Spark Foundry

BEST IN SHOW #3

"#AcceptanceMatters"

Mastercard with Ketchum, McCann and BMF

BEST IN LIVE EVENTS

"#AcceptanceMatters"

Mastercard with Ketchum, McCann and BMF

BEST USE OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Spark Foundry

BEST USE OF GAMIFICATION/USER-GENERATED CONTESTS

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Spark Foundry

BEST IN IDENTITY BRANDING

"Doritos Another Level"

Frito-Lay with Ketchum

BEST AGENCY DISRUPTION

"Ketchum: A Pivot Toward the Future"

Ketchum

BEST AGENCY PUBLISHING PLATFORM

"Techruptors and the Social Permission Tipping Point"

Ketchum

These awards follow a series of major award wins in 2019 for Ketchum, including winning 29 Cannes Lions and being named PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 105 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com .

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE Ketchum

Related Links

http://www.ketchum.com

