Ketchum Named Global Creative Agency of the Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was named Global Creative Agency of the Year at the Holmes Report's Global SABRE Awards ceremony, held last night in Washington, D.C. Ketchum also won three Global SABRE Awards for work on behalf of its clients.

"These global awards underline the extraordinary work our teams have conceptualized and delivered in partnership with our clients," said Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum. "Tonight, we are celebrating those partnerships and our continuous journey to be the best creative and strategic communications consultancy."

The Holmes Report's Global SABRE Awards ranks the 40 best public relations programs of the past year from around the world. The global winners were selected from among those awarded at the Holmes Report's regional SABRE competitions.

In addition to winning Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum and its clients were recognized for the following campaigns:

No. 3

"#CoverTheProgress"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

No. 22

"Prescribed to Death"

National Safety Council with Ketchum, Energy BBDO, m ss ng p eces, The Mill, Flare and PHD

No. 31

"Bad Luck Boxers"

P&G's Gillette with MMK+

These awards are the latest in a series of award wins this year recognizing the firm's meaningful client work. Earlier this year, Ketchum won 29 Cannes Lions, making it the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival's most-awarded PR firm. In London, Ketchum was named PR Agency of the Year at the Creativepool Annual Awards, which recognized Ketchum's purposeful work for its clients. In addition, PRWeek named Ketchum the Best Agency of the Past 20 Years.

