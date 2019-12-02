Ketchum Named Top Place to Work in PR for 10th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was recognized for the 10th consecutive year as one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News. The designation honors the firm's outstanding educational, social and cultural programs that support employees' growth and success.

Winners were selected by PR News editors and an outside panel of industry experts and peers, and honorees received their awards at the Top Places to Work Awards Luncheon Ceremony held at the Yale Club in New York on Nov. 21.

PR News noted Ketchum's significant organizational shift in 2018, which "led to new career opportunities for the firm's talent. While restructuring for the future, Ketchum doubled down on its commitment to fostering an environment of engagement, of transparency and of belonging, where its people feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work."

Of the award, Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum, said, "This recognition is a testament to the collegiality and generosity our employees have fostered throughout our nearly 100-year history. Our talent values our commitment to flexibility, inclusivity, career development and continuous learning as we set a high bar to attract and retain the industry's most in-demand talent. Our people are our greatest asset, and it's critical that we provide a true sense of belonging for all."

This latest award follows several high honors bestowed upon Ketchum in recent months. Ketchum was named Global Creative Agency of the Year at the Holmes Report's Global SABRE Awards ceremony in October, where Ketchum also won three Global SABRE Awards for work on behalf of its clients. Earlier this year, Ketchum won 29 Cannes Lions, making it the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival's most-awarded PR firm. In addition, PRWeek named Ketchum the Best Agency of the Past 20 Years.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The Holmes Report's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 105 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit http://www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

