Ketchum Wins Five North America SABRE Awards

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum took home five awards on behalf of its client work at the Holmes Report's 2019 North America SABRE Awards ceremony last night. The SABRE Awards recognize the industry's most compelling work that drives real business impact.

Ketchum partner, president and CEO Barri Rafferty said of the awards: "The SABREs represent the best in creative campaigns that attract attention, drive behavior change and lead to measurable business results. The awards we've won tonight are a testament to our incredible client partnerships and our teams' continuous dedication to impacting positive change."

Ketchum and its clients won SABRE Awards in the following categories:

DIAMOND SABRE AWARD



SUPERIOR ACHIEVEMENT IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT

"#CoverTheProgress"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

GOLD SABRE AWARDS

PRODUCT MEDIA RELATIONS – TRADE MEDIA

"Clorox® Total 360® System: A Game Changer in Fighting Outbreaks"

CloroxPro with Ketchum



MARKETING TO YOUTH

"Teens Prove Their #StreetTread"

Michelin North America with Ketchum



CONSUMER PRODUCTS

"webeefin?"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VML Y&R and Six Course, Inc.

GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

"3M Champions Science"

3M with Ketchum

Ketchum's work with Discover Puerto Rico on its #CoverTheProgress campaign earned the second-place designation for the Platinum SABRE Award – making it the runner-up for best-in-show.

In Europe, Ketchum has been named a finalist for seven EMEA SABRE Awards, which will be presented at an event in London on May 22.

These awards follow several wins earlier this year recognizing the firm's creative excellence. In March, Ketchum was recognized by PRWeek as the Agency of the Past 20 Years, noting its "consistently high level of effective and creative work across a number of clients." Ketchum also was the most-awarded firm at the In2 SABRE Awards, winning seven awards for its work on behalf of its clients. In 2018, Ketchum was the most awarded PR Consultancy at Cannes, winning 30 Cannes Lions with its partners at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

About the SABRE Awards

SABRE awards are bestowed annually and are presented for Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation. Diamond SABREs recognize the increased contribution public relations is making in the C-suite, Gold SABREs recognize the best programs in specific brand-building and reputation management categories, and Silver SABREs focus on superior content creation. The Holmes Group exists to provide competitive insight and intelligence to public relations professionals. Products include consulting services, customized research, industry white papers, a weekly newsletter, The Holmes Report, and a comprehensive website. The Holmes Report is created for public relations professionals and offers industry news articles on new developments in the field and the trends and issues facing public relations professionals today and tomorrow.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The Holmes Report's Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 76 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

