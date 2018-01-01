Ketchup Entertainment Presents: COMPULSION, written by Brian Clark, directed by Craig Goodwill

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ­ Ketchup Entertainment, announced the release of Compulsion, starring Analeigh Tipton (Crazy Stupid Love, Viral), Marta Gastini (Borgia, The Rite) and Jakob Cedergren (Terribly Happy, Submarino).

Described as an homage to the 1970's sexual-thriller, with clear influences from Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" and Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan," Compulsion tells the tale of Sadie, a successful erotic novelist on a book tour in Europe. After a fight with her current boyfriend, Sadie joins her ex and his captivating female friend for a party at a castle owned by a dangerous cult. Infatuation and obsession, pleasure and pain lie beneath the surface of the dangerous game unfolding, a game that is easy to play but impossible to escape.

The beautiful visuals, the stunning backdrops of the Italian countryside, and the presence of an ancient secret society create an incredible backdrop to an unfolding story of lust, love, power, violence and unbridled eroticism.

The full trailer is available at http://www.ketchupentertainment.com/#/compulsion/

Director Craig Goodwill talked about the psychology of the journey Sadie has to take during the course of the movie, saying:

"We intend to take the audience on a journey through the psychology and morality of deviancy, discovering the fine line between our own desires, and their impact on our souls."

Available on VUDU on August 28th; Netflix and Showtime on October 1st 2018.

