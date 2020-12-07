Ketchup Entertainment Presents: The Talents of Lucas Jade Zumann, Taylor Russell, Jason Isaacs, Lisa Edelstein David Arquette, Tom Wilkinson and Chase Stokes Come Together In Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the novel of the same title by Evan Roskos, the dramatic comedy follows the challenging, wild and humorous life of sixteen-year-old James Whitman as we see him struggle to overcome anxiety and depression while seeking advice from Dr. Bird, an imaginary pigeon therapist. The film shines a much-needed light on mental illness, which many people are facing in today's world - especially teenagers. The film's director Yaniv Raz said, "I wanted to make a film which both contained and addressed the issue of mental health disorders, so that an audience could see through that lens, but was not explicitly the subject of the story." Composer and singer Moby graciously allowed producers the use of his music to help tell the hero's story, as he himself has a shared awareness with anxiety. Executive produced by Ketchup Entertainment and produced by Kreate Films.

SYNOPSIS:

Sixteen-year-old James Whitman played by Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women, Anne With An 'E'), struggles to overcome anxiety and depression by seeking advice from Dr. Bird voiced by Tom Wilkinson (The Grand Budapest Hotel). In his magical realism inspired world, James goes on a whimsical, but emotionally charged search to solve the mystery of the disappearance of his sister, after an altercation with their parents depicted by Lisa Edelstein (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, The Kominsky Method), and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery). While James (Zumann) struggles to connect with his parents, he deals with the intense social anxiety of high school life while navigating first love with Sophie, portrayed by Taylor Russell (Lost in Space, Waves) - a precocious girl from school who has her own agenda and a boyfriend Martin that hasn't quite learned to let go of her, brought to life by Chase Stokes (Outer Banks). Our two lovestruck teens set out on a quest to find Jorie, finding themselves in what appears to be a cult of sorts, led by David Arquette (Scream series) as Xavier, and into the under belly of NYC nightlife that makes James question every relationship in his life.

Directed by | Yaniv Raz

Written by | Yaniv Raz, based on Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets by Evan Roskos

Executive Produced by | Gareth West, Artur Galstian, Vahan Yepremyan, Chris LeDoux, Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, Phillip Kim

Produced by | Shona Tuckman, Josh Bachove

Cast | Lucas Jade Zumann, Taylor Russell, Jason Isaacs, Lisa Edelstein, David Arquette, Tom Wilkinson, Chase Stokes

Rating | TBD

Run Time | 110 minutes

