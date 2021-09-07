Ketel One Family Made Vodka Celebrates the Icons for the 73rd Emmy® Awards Season

On the heels of its exciting Emmys consumer sweepstakes, Ketel One will be adding even more delight to Emmy Season with a dazzling official cocktail lineup. Helmed by Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist, Charles Joly, this year's creative cast of cocktails pays homage to the vodka martini, and illustrates Ketel One's commitment to making every occasion a bit more marvelous. Each original serve is composed of inventive ingredients and flavor combinations, and offers a refreshing perspective on three iconic cocktails – the Classic Martini, the Cosmopolitan, and the Espresso Martini. The collection includes:

The Foraged Martini – An elegant, herbaceous twist to the classic vodka martini featuring tarragon, thyme, and truffle

The cocktail collection will be served at Official Emmy Awards events, including the annual Performers Nominee Reception (September 17).

To bring the same spectacular cocktail experience to consumers nationwide, Ketel One will partner with home delivery service, Cocktail Courier, to create a bespoke Emmy Awards cocktail kit, complete with everything needed to master the classic martini cocktail at home. The kit places the magic of a marvelous martini in the hands of the home bartender, allowing consumers to tinker with the tools of the trade, and make their cocktail precisely to their liking with a variety of garnish options for up to six people. The limited-edition Ketel One x 73rd Emmy Awards Cocktail Kit is now available for purchase nationwide on www.cocktailcourier.com.



"The martini is the arguably the most iconic cocktail in the classic canon and has undoubtedly cemented its place in television and pop culture history," says bartender Charles Joly. "Since its creation, it has inspired so many memorable cinematic moments, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring those moments to life with this year's cocktail collection. I hope that viewers at home get inspired in their own way by our cocktail kit, and create something that's their own, because there truly is no wrong way to enjoy a martini. Whether you stir it or shake it, a martini is always iconic if it's crafted with the best ingredients, balanced flavors, served ice cold, and of course, enjoyed responsibly."

Whether viewing from home or from the front row, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone that moderation is marvelous. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 19, (8:00-11:00 PM, Live EDT/5:00-8:00 PM, Live PDT)

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is completely gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, the number one best-selling vodka in the world's best bars for the ninth consecutive year, and the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars for the seventh consecutive year (Drinks International Brands Report, 2020). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US .



About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

