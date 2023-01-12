New global campaign showcases the brand's storied cocktail roots in cinematic style

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketel One Family Made Vodka introduces Born To Cocktail, a cinematic campaign inspired by its classic cocktail-driven legacy and all the moments in life elevated by a well-crafted cocktail. Directed by the prolific creator and filmmaker, Daniel Wolfe, the bold campaign launches a new global platform for the award-winning Dutch vodka brand, whose multigenerational heritage of distilling expertise, innovation, and commitment to elevating everyday drinks places it at the forefront of cocktail culture.

Ketel One Family Made Vodka introduces Born to Cocktail - 30-second ad spot

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9131251-ketel-one-family-made-vodka-introduces-born-to-cocktail/

Developed in partnership with creative partners, Alto, Born To Cocktail captures a dynamic and spirited cast of worldly individuals as they explore timeless cocktail culture through fantastical situations and inspired experiences. Whether it's a waterside Bloody Mary or an after-after party Espresso Martini nightcap, the spots take the viewer on immersive, entertaining journeys that evoke a time and place that feel both modern and classic, and end with a cocktail that perfectly punctuates the moment. The campaign encourages consumers to elevate their cocktail experience by celebrating those who know how to appreciate all the ingredients of what makes it perfect: the setting, the people, the vibe and, most importantly, the vodka born to make it better.

An innovative director with provocative vision, Daniel Wolfe's award-winning work in commercials, music videos, and long form films has gained him a formidable reputation as a pioneer in his industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of his form. Chosen for his unique approach to filmmaking, Wolfe led the charge in creating the engaging visual environments of Born To Cocktail, which are anchored by Ketel One and inspired by the various occasions that give rise to remarkable cocktail moments - and vice versa.

With its brand roots steeped in cocktail culture, Born To Cocktail is a natural, albeit edgy, next step for Ketel One. While developing Ketel One Vodka, Carolus Nolet Sr. identified what vodka as a category was missing: an offering with a smoothness, flavor, and finish that could be used to craft altogether more delicious vodka cocktails. He spent the next near decade developing the perfect recipe for a vodka that would pass the quality test of the knowledgeable bartending community and succeed on its intrinsic merits alone. Every detail was executed with meticulous consideration, from the carefully chosen raw wheat base spirit to the length of the Ketel One bottle for optimal pouring. Since its inception soon after in 1983, the time and commitment to quality instilled in Ketel One has led to global recognition by the bar industry as the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2022).

"We've always done things our own way, and we've shied away from converting to category norms by focusing on our product and standing firmly for quality," says Olivia Kupfer, Director, Ketel One. "That's what's allowed us to be the best vodka for cocktails from the birth of the brand up until now, and what will allow us to continue that endeavor into the future. Simply put, we live to set the bar remarkably."

As patrons visit their favorite craft cocktail bars again, the vodka cocktail renaissance cannot be denied, and Ketel One is proud to be leading the charge in delivering consumers delicious, elevated vodka cocktails. Cocktail fans now more than ever are leaning into offerings that harken back to an era of simplicity and thoughtful intention, and that is where the versatility of Ketel One Vodka truly shines.

"Now more than ever cocktail fans are seeking out vodka classics like the Martini, Cosmopolitan, Espresso Martini, Bloody Mary and more," explains Carl Nolet Jr., Eleventh Generation of the Nolet Family Distillery. "We are so excited to see this era return to fun, playfulness, and ease in cocktail culture."

Born to Cocktail will begin rolling out the week of January 15th on digital and streaming platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, ABC, and CBS, among others.

However cocktail fans choose to enjoy, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone to sip responsibly.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by over 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2022). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contact:

Bullfrog + Baum

Jenna Kaplan

[email protected]

SOURCE Ketel One Family Made Vodka