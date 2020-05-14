Keto at Your Fingertips: Specialty Food Store, California Keto, is OPEN

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A long awaited local Keto store is open! Jordanna and Michel Kasander, a husband and wife team have launched California Keto, the first of its kind, Keto retail shop. California Keto will be offering a complete variety of clean items that fully support a Keto, Sugar Free, Gluten Free & Low Carb lifestyle, including MCT oils, CBD, chocolates and cakes, baking mixes, nut butters, energy bars, breads, ice cream & fresh baked goods! All items are premium American made quality with a keen focus on local suppliers.

Customers will constantly see new items on the shelves as we continue to always seek the best keto foods and products on the market to bring them all together under one roof.

A video view of the store can be seen here, as this is a segment that was run on the CW8:

Story: https://youtu.be/pnWuqbvE074

The Kasanders have both been keto for well over two years, and after experiencing how this way of eating has changed their lives, they wanted to open a shop that would be a safe haven for those who also follow this lifestyle and for those thinking about going Keto. "We do a tremendous amount of research to find the best products and to fully understand the ingredients they use," Jordanna explained. "I think most people are quite confused when they first start keto and one of our goals is to make it easy and fun. We also will be a source of information and support."

At this time, free local delivery has been included for San Diego County from Monday-Saturday. Also, 2 days per month, delivery to Orange County CA. Details to be found on Instagram and Facebook. Home delivery will be a part of our business for as long as stay at home orders persist.

from Monday-Saturday. Also, 2 days per month, delivery to Details to be found on Instagram and Facebook. Home delivery will be a part of our business for as long as stay at home orders persist. All grocery items can be shipped anywhere in the US and Canada .

. Orders for pickup, delivery and shipping can all be done online as well as purchasing gift cards.

The store is open from 10AM-1PM , Monday & Tuesday. Thursday-Sunday is 10AM-5PM . Hours will be extended in the future back to regular hours once the state opens back up.

Now offering a 10% Military discount to all active duty and veterans with a Military ID card.

Opening Date: October 3, 2019

www.californiaketo.com

Address:

8750 Genesee Ave

Suite 246

San Diego, CA. 92122

www.Californiaketo.com

IG: California_KetoSD

FB: @CaliforniaketoSD

SOURCE Caifornia Keto

Related Links

www.californiaketo.com

