Keto Chow Announces The "Chow Club," A Monthly Meal Subscription--Filling A Gap In The Existing Keto Market And Lifestyle.

"One of the best things about Keto Chow is that each individual can customize it to fit their own needs," said Keto Chow co-founder Miriam Bair. "So if you're looking for a simple way to take care of 'I don't have time to cook something Insta-worthy' but you still want food that tastes amazing with fantastic macros, we're here for you. The Chow Club is a fun way to keep your 'Keto Chow corner' stocked up, and people are excited about the surprise aspect with each monthly box."

Each Chow Club subscriber chooses between a 30-meal and a 60-meal option, both of which come with recipe cards and "surprise" bonus products that help support the Keto lifestyle. Chow Club members also receive exclusive early access to new and limited edition flavors of Keto Chow.

More on the membership and club can be found at ketochow.xyz/chowclub.

In 5 short years, Keto Chow has grown from a family project based out of the Salt Lake City home of husband and wife team Chris and Miriam Bair, to a worldwide leader in Keto meal replacements.

ABOUT KETO CHOW – Since its conception, Keto Chow has been serving the Ketogenic community with nutritionally complete (and delicious) meals, while supporting the community at large through varying initiatives and expertise. Husband and wife founders, Chris and Miriam Bair, share a passion for remaining focused on uncompromising quality, scientific innovation, and making Keto easy.

