Keto Chow Featured on Season Two of Hit WGN Series "Reversed"

DRAPER, Utah, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keto Chow is pleased to announce that its co-founders and ketogenic experts, Chris and Miriam Bair, were invited to be featured professionals on Season Two of the hit television series "Reversed," a diabetes docu-series focused on supporting participants in their endeavors to reverse stubborn excess weight, diabetes, and resulting health complications such as heart and mobility issues.

Lowering blood sugar numbers and reversing diabetes can save the participants' health and lifespans, and using a keto lifestyle is an exceptionally effective means for doing this. "Reversed" producer and celebrity chef Charles Mattocks, the nephew of reggae legend Bob Marley, champions the ketogenic way of life and has called upon the Bairs to inspire "Reversed" participants to accelerate their weight and fat loss through focusing on a keto lifestyle.

"We were so excited that 'Reversed' chose Keto Chow to be one of the sponsors of the show, to help simplify living a ketogenic lifestyle," said CEO and Co-Founder of Keto Chow, Chris Bair. "Charles and the other experts that came on the show are extremely well versed in healthy eating and advocates for a holistic lifestyle. We saw astonishing results while on-set and are excited at the continued success of the guests after returning home and living a keto lifestyle. Keto Chow will continue to support their efforts to reverse diabetes and inspire others to follow their example."

The show spotlights professionals who are experts in their fields who teach the "Reversed" guests how to completely rethink their approach to healthy living. Every episode positively impacts diabetic patients and inspires them to help others.

https://www.bellaandellemedia.com/season-2 and Keto Chow can be found on social media, including Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ketochow/ ) and YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/KetoChowYoutube ).

Keto Chow is the complete keto shake mix that gives the balanced vitamins, minerals, and holistic nutrition a body deserves. Its incredibly tasty meal mixes are ideal for cooking, baking, and shake-making, with flavors that knock out cravings while staying keto.

For more information and to shop all flavors of Keto Chow, visit www.ketochow.XYZ

