Keto Company Redefines the Meaning of Keto and Creates New Category of Product

DALLAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your Keto product really Keto? Highly doubtful according to Alan North, founder & president of KetoMed Nutraceuticals. The word Keto has morphed into a marketing buzz word with no real legal definition. Just like the term 'all natural' the real definition of Keto has gotten lost in translation and, unfortunately, has resulted in a market flooded with products that fall short of being Ketogenic. That presents a huge problem for people who are seeking a true Ketogenic diet to help manage a chronic health problem.

This unique scientifically formulated high fat, extremely low carb ketogenic formula delivers ~75% of its calories from high-quality medium chain triglycerides (MCT), ~15% hormone/antibiotic free clean protein and less than ~2% total carbs with zero sugar. Plus 24 vitamin and mineral nutrients that are typically lacking on a strict ketogenic diet.

They may unwittingly buy these products thinking they align with a true Ketogenic diet and most, if not all, simply don't measure up. Most are flawed formulations that don't qualify due to improper macro & micronutrient composition, not enough fat, the wrong type fats, too many carbs, way too much protein, bad ingredients and lack of key ingredients.

KetoMed Nutraceuticals was started as a product development & research company for the purpose of creating the first Ketogenic/antifungal 'Medical Food' based on the principles of the original Ketogenic diet plan developed for pediatric epilepsy over 100 years ago in combination with modern Ketogenic nutrition science.

In doing so, and after nearly 5 years of extensive research, Alan North formulated KetoMed to be the most scientifically advanced & purest Keto product available anywhere in the world. However, KetoMed Nutraceuticals knew that if KetoMed sought FDA approval as a 'medical food' it would require a doctor's prescription, medical supervision, complex insurance process and the price would be well over $600 for a one month supply.

Instead, KetoMed Nutraceuticals opted to forgo any medical claims whatsoever and chose to categorize KetoMed as a Nutritional Supplement with a nutrition facts panel on the label in order to provide direct-to-consumer access at a much more affordable price. The end result is the world's first Ketogenic/antifungal Nutraceutical drink, which, in its first 6 weeks of being regularly featured on national and international television through educational infomercials, is on track to become the fastest growing Keto brand in 2019.

