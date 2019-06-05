Keto Expert Reveals "No Fricken Weigh!: 21 Days to Ditch the Diet" - Free eBook and Transformation Challenge on 6/5-6/7

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keto Expert, Tracee Gluhaich, is proud to announce her book: "No Fricken Weigh!: 21 Days to Ditch the Diet and Lose Weight the Keto Way By Loving Yourself to Health." The eBook and corresponding 21 day Transformation Challenge are FREE through June 7th.



Women often use food to fill a void in their lives. This book is about filling that void with loving self-care practices and nourishing foods, so you don't use food for comfort. You need a long-term strategy for healthy living, that is simple, enjoyable and easy to follow.If you ever deprived yourself while dieting, looked in the mirror and hated the reflection, felt weak, old, fluffy, or unhappy, or are tired of starting over on Monday, then this book is for you.

"I am loving this book. When reading it I feel like I'm listening to my friend talk. I love that it's written in a way that's easy for anyone to understand and relate to. I first heard of Tracee when I was searching for a new Keto podcast to listen to and hers popped up. If you haven't listened to the podcast, go check that out too. I don't think it's Tracee's goal to reach to an over 40s crowd, but for me personally I can relate to her so much more because she is passionate about fitness in her 50s when it's harder for most of us to keep weight off. Easy read, highly recommend." ~kkthebadassmama

Tracee is a certified holistic health coach and personal trainer. She teaches a wide range of group fitness classes, from boot camp to yoga. She is also a vibrant energy practitioner, speaker, and host of the podcasts: Be Well, Be Keto, and High Energy Girl. Tracee believes it is possible to age stronger. She challenges the current dogma by helping you create a strong body and a smart mind. Tracee will support and coach you every step of the way.



