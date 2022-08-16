Ketogenic Diet Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026, 44% of the Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Ketogenic Diet Market Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC are among some of the major market participants.

The ketogenic diet market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Ketogenic Diet Market Players

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Fat Snax

Genesis Foods

Glanbia Plc

Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd

Ketoandco

KetoLogic

Know Brainer Foods LLC

Nestle SA

NOW Health Group Inc.

Perfect Keto LLC

Project Hecubus LLC

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Zenwise LLC

Ketogenic Diet Market Segmentation Insights

This report extensively covers ketogenic diet market segmentation by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Product

The ketogenic diet market share growth in the supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. As the ketogenic diet restricts or eliminates many different foods, people who follow this diet use nutritional supplements to fill the nutritional gap. The popularity of the ketogenic diet is expected to result in an increase in the number of product launches, and continuous product innovations, which will drive the ketogenic supplements market during the forecast period.

Beverages



Others

Geography

APAC: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ketogenic diets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The awareness of the benefits of the ketogenic diet, such as weight loss, and the increasing number of consumers with obesity and overweight issues among the young generation, millennials, and the working-class population, will facilitate the ketogenic diet market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Ketogenic Diet Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ketogenic diet market report covers the following areas:

Ketogenic Diet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ketogenic diet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ketogenic diet market vendors

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ample Foods

Exhibit 93: Ample Foods - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ample Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ample Foods - Key offerings

10.4 Ancient Nutrition

Exhibit 96: Ancient Nutrition - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ancient Nutrition - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Ancient Nutrition - Key offerings

10.5 Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Exhibit 99: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dang Foods Co.

Exhibit 102: Dang Foods Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dang Foods Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Dang Foods Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Essentially Keto

Exhibit 105: Essentially Keto - Overview



Exhibit 106: Essentially Keto - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Essentially Keto - Key offerings

10.8 Fat Snax

Exhibit 108: Fat Snax - Overview



Exhibit 109: Fat Snax - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Fat Snax - Key offerings

10.9 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 111: Glanbia Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Glanbia Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Perfect Keto LLC

Exhibit 115: Perfect Keto LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Perfect Keto LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Perfect Keto LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Pruvit Ventures Inc.

Exhibit 118: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

