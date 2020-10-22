Ketogenic Diet Market Size Worth $14.75 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ketogenic diet market size is expected to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The rising obese population across the globe is a crucial factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing the adoption of weight-management diet plans due to rising chronic diseases, such as epilepsy and cardiovascular disease, propels the market growth across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

The supplements product segment held the largest share of more than 50.0% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period due to a wide range of products available in the market

The snacks product segment is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027 due to the rising popularity of keto-specific food items among young consumers worldwide

The supermarket/hypermarket distribution channel segment held the largest share of more than 50.0% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing overweight population in various Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India , offers substantial long-term opportunities for the keto diet industry.

Over the past few years, the ketogenic diet has gained immense popularity globally due to its reasonable diet plans and effective weight loss. Obesity and overweight have become leading health issues majorly faced by the young generation, millennials, and working-class population. These health issues have been increased due to the rising consumption of junk food, busy schedules, and lack of physical activities. Therefore, the demand for a keto diet for weight management is witnessing significant growth across the globe.

Apart from weight management, the keto diet is very beneficial for treating many diseases, such as epilepsy, brain injuries, polycystic ovary syndrome, cancer, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. Various studies conducted by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and The American Medical Association have proved that the ketogenic diet has shown great results in treating these diseases. Therefore, the popularity of the keto diet is significantly increasing across the globe.

North America was the largest regional market for a ketogenic diet with more than 35.0% share in 2019. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing overweight population in the Asia Pacific is offering significant long-term opportunities for the ketogenic diet industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ketogenic diet market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

