Ketologie Keto Shakes Help Keep the Heart Healthy for National Heart Month

That is why more and more experts are advocating the Keto Diet.

"We believe the Keto Diet, which massively restricts the amount of carbs you eat so the body is forced to burn fat for energy, helps with obesity and diabetes, both high-risk factors for developing heart disease," said Dr. Tracey King and James Ehau, the co-founders of Ketologie.

Dr. Bret Scher, a board-certified cardiologist who has spent years learning the invasive procedures and medications traditionally used to treat heart disease, is now a convert to a low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diet.

Scher, in a recent article , explained why he now supports a LCHF diet:

It reduces insulin which is essential to health and weight loss. Eating fat improves your cholesterol. High HDL is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. LCHF leaves you feeling great, leading to healthier decisions.

On Keto, your diet is very high in fats, moderate in protein and extremely low in carbohydrates. The desired Keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein and 5 percent carbs. As a result, your blood sugar levels are controlled and your body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy which helps you shed pounds.

"Just losing weight and improving your blood-sugar levels will reduce your risk of heart disease," said Dr. King.

"February is National Heart Month and we hope that all Americans will reconsider the way they have been eating and try the Keto Diet as an alternative," Ehau added.

Ketologie has developed all-natural Keto Diet products such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, collagen protein powder, roast chicken and smoky beef bone broths, and a unique line of probiotics combined with ketones.

For more information, check out Ketologie's website .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Ketologie

Related Links

http://www.ketologie.com

