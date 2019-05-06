Ketologie Reports: Keto Diet is Popular, Very Popular

It was also the most popular diet search term on Google in 2018. Any look at Google Trends will also back up that the keto diet is a fan favorite online.

"The keto diet has been on the upswing and for a good reason," said Dr. Tracey King, one of the co-founders of Ketologie, which makes keto-friendly shakes and other food products. "So many people report feeling great when they shift to a low carb, high fat way of eating."

Recent research suggests adopting a low-carb, high-fat keto diet may assist in achieving a wide range of positive health outcomes, including improved blood sugar management, appetite control, steady energy levels, and much much more.

The Keto Diet, which is very high in fats and extremely low in carbs, has become a highly popular health and wellness regimen in the United States. The desired keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs.

The science behind the keto diet is simple. When people massively restrict their intake of carbs, the body goes into ketosis and begins to burn fat as fuel. As a result, blood sugar levels are usually controlled, and the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy.

Ketologie has developed a wide range of Keto Diet products that includes chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, collagen protein powder, bone broths and a unique line of probiotics combined with ketones – all free from artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives.

"I had a personal stake in finding a diet that was healthy for the heart," Dr. King said. "My kids and I wanted to keep their father around for a long time. After researching the driving forces behind Type 2 diabetes and heart disease we decided as a family to begin living grain and sugar-free, and have never felt better!"

