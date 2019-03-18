Ketologie to Bring its Keto Shakes to Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

"We are excited about introducing our Ketologie shakes, bone broth and other products to the buyers from the country's top retailers," said Dr. Tracey King and James Ehau, the co-founders of Ketologie. "We are already sold in The Vitamin Shoppe and thrilled about that. We now are looking to expand our distribution channels throughout the country."

A Keto diet is very high in fats, moderate in protein and extremely low in carbohydrates. The desired Keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein and 5 percent carbs. As a result, blood sugar levels are controlled, and the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy, which helps shed pounds.

Ketologie has developed all-natural Keto Diet products such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, collagen protein powder, roast chicken and smoky beef bone broths and a unique line of probiotics combined with ketones.

Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez, both long-time veterans of the ECRM event for the past 10 years, will represent Ketologie at the show.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We have worked hard to develop quality low-carb Keto options to make it easier for people to stay on the Keto diet," Dr. King said. "Now, we will have the opportunity to showcase our shakes, broth and probiotics combined with ketones to the major retailers in the nation."

