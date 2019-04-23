Ketologie's Ketones + Probiotics Can Help Anyone to Live the Keto Lifestyle

Ketones are an alternate fuel source that occur on the Keto Diet when fat is burned after you massively restrict the intake of carbs. Exogenous ketones are a class of ketone bodies that can be ingested via a nutritional supplement and can play a useful role in transitioning to and maintaining a ketogenic lifestyle. Some of the many diverse outcomes people report when using ketone supplements include:

Improved 'metabolic flexibility' (the ability to burn either glucose or ketones; rather than being limited to only one fuel source)

Reduced hunger and sugar cravings

Stable, long-lasting energy

Greater ability to mitigate 'keto flu' via management of electrolytes

By following a low-carb, high-fat diet, your body will naturally go into a state of ketosis. But to give your ketone levels an added boost, Ketologie has developed Ketones + Probiotics, a next-level exogenous ketone supplement in pineapple and blueberry crème flavors.

"We have developed a nutritional supplement to provide exogenous ketones that focuses specifically on optimizing health via the gut-brain axis," said Dr. Tracey King, one of the co-founders of Ketologie. "Our Ketones+Probiotics is a first of its kind dietary supplement that is totally different from all other exogenous ketone products on the market."

"Ketologie's supplement is specifically formulated with resistant probiotics to assist the body's transition into nutritional ketosis, as well as support your immune and digestion system," Dr. King added.

The Keto Diet, which is very high in fats and extremely low in carbs, has become a highly popular health and wellness regimen in the United States. The desired keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein and 5 percent carbs. As a result, blood sugar levels are usually controlled, and the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy.

Ketologie has developed all-natural Keto Diet products such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, collagen protein powder, roast chicken and smoky beef bone broths and a unique line of probiotics combined with ketones.



"Our goal is to educate and help people live the ketogenic way," Dr. King said. "We are constantly researching and looking for new ways to help people live a happy and healthy life."

