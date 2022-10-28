Kettle controls Market Size to Grow by 113.44 Mn units, Rise in the consumption of tea across the world to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kettle controls market is growing at a CAGR of 7.51% and is expected to register an incremental growth of 113.44 million units from 2021 to 2026. The report has analyzed the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kettle Controls Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the kettle controls market: Lee Industries, Legion Industries Inc., Otter Controls Ltd., and Strix Group Plc among others.

The global kettle controls market structure is concentrated in nature.

APAC is expected to have a significant share in the kettle controls market.

Market to observe 6.81% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The kettle controls market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in the consumption of tea across the world due to its health benefits. Tea has strong antioxidant properties because of its flavonoid components such as theaflavins, bisflavanols, and theaflavic acids. These are all potent antioxidant in vitro compounds. When consumed, they will act as free radical scavengers, which remove endogenously generated superoxide, peroxyl, and hydroxyl radicals. Such health benefits have increased the consumption of tea worldwide. The busy lifestyles of most people in both developed and developing countries have increased use of electric kettles to prepare tea. All these factors are increasing the demand for electric kettles. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor Landscape

The kettle controls market is concentrated with the presence of a few vendors offering similar products. The competition in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions and the market expansion strategies of vendors. Vendors with better technical and financial resources can develop products, which can make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched or recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, vendors not only have to develop newer technologies but also should keep abreast of the emerging technologies that could affect their product lines. In addition, the improving economic conditions in the country are spurring the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new products.

Key Segments

The kettle controls market is segmented by type into less regulated and regulated kettle controls. The less regulated segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global kettle controls market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective products in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global kettle controls market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 57% of the global market share over the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Sri Lanka are major producers of tea, which is leading to the high consumption of different varieties of tea in these countries. As a result, the need for temperature-controlled kettles is growing in this region, which is increasing the demand for kettle controls. In addition, the regional market is driven by an increase in the penetration rate of local vendors in developing countries such as China, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the kettle controls market report:

Regional Analysis

Market Player Information

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

