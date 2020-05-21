KETTLER Launches Bold Redesign of Company Website

MCLEAN, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER, leading Real Estate Services company, is proud to announce the redesign of their company website: www.kettler.com. The site is designed by San Diego based digital marketing firm, Lease Labs; and offers a clean, modern design, and easy navigation to help users get a glimpse into the company's history, career opportunities, partnerships, and more.

The launch of the new website comes as an exciting addition to the company's innovative platform, and enhances its digital footprint. Kettler.com leverages responsive design and includes multimedia to help bring the company to life. The addition of extended visual capabilities such as dynamic and short form video, will allow KETTLER an opportunity to give audiences a value-driven user experience.

"We believe our new website captures the KETTLER brand in a reimagined, intentional, and inspirational way," says Cindy Fisher, President of KETTLER. "It reflects our ability to tell our story through the core values, culture, and family foundation that makes KETTLER stand out in the marketplace."

Notable changes on Kettler.com encourage customers of all types to take action From the Vendor Portal to real Resident Testimonials, the website is designed so users can become fully immersed in the brand and its expansive portfolio.

"We see the company website as the front door to our business," says Daryl Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at KETTLER. "The design of the site allows us to welcome customers into our home, and our KETTLER family, by engaging them with interactive content, and leveraging who we are and what we are positioned to offer. Whether you are coming to us for a new home, or a new career, we are here to serve."

The site will allow KETTLER to further position itself in the marketplace as a visionary leader equally in Multifamily Development, Asset Management, Acquisitions, Land, and Property Management. KETTLER hopes website will underscore company's excellence, and help educate prospective residents, property managers, and partners to come. For more information about KETTLER, visit www.kettler.com.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.kettler.com.

