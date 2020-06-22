KETTLER Property Manager Honored on IREM 30 Under 30 List

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddy Perez, Property Manager at KETTLER, received recognition on the 30 Under 30 List for the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). Eddy oversees KETTLER's first Multifamily Community in the state of Florida, a lease-up called Town Trelago.

With 8 years of Multifamily Industry experience, Eddy is an ambitious property manager whose dreams of growing within the industry are quickly becoming a reality. Although he joined KETTLER this year, his passion for property management thrives. When asked what this award means to him, Eddy shared that he is "all about making a difference," and leading by example.

"Eddy's 30 Under 30 Recognition from IREM came as no surprise to our team as he has been instrumental in the lease-up of our Florida Apartment Community, Town Trelago," says Michelle Priesner, Vice President of Operations at KETTLER. "With unprecedented challenges like the Coronavirus Pandemic, Eddy fearlessly committed to achieving his lease-up goals, and has done so with a 'can-do,' inspiring attitude that has been felt throughout the company in such a short period of time."

Eddy serves as Chair for the IREM Young Professionals Committee, has completed his ARM designation, and will be working on his CPM Candidacy in 2020. In 2019, he was nominated for Property Manager of the Year from the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO), and currently serves on the AAGO Legislation Committee, demonstrating his commitment to improving the property management industry in the Florida region. For more information about KETTLER, visit www.kettler.com.

About the Award:

The IREM 30 Under 30 program recognizes 30 exceptional professionals under the age of 30 who are the next generation of leaders who have already made a significant impact on the industry and in their communities. Their various contributions to the profession are demonstrated through career success, professional leadership, and community involvement.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.kettler.com.

