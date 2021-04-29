Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong Start to 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and increased its outlook for 2021 net sales growth to 4% to 6%, from the Company's prior net sales guidance of 3% to 4%. KDP also reaffirmed its guidance for full-year Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 13% to 15%.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 advanced approximately 11% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis, with each of the Company's business segments reporting strong growth. GAAP diluted earnings per share more than doubled to $0.23 and Adjusted1 diluted EPS grew to $0.33, a double-digit increase versus year-ago.

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "We delivered an exceptional first quarter, driving double-digit net sales and earnings growth, behind outstanding in-market execution. Looking forward, we see an improving, but volatile, macro environment marked by increasing consumer mobility and rising inflationary headwinds. We remain focused on delivering our business plan, with increased net sales growth expectations and growing confidence in achieving our Adjusted diluted EPS growth target of 13% to 15% for the year, and we plan to reinvest any earnings upside in the business to drive future growth."

First Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 11.1% to $2.90 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in the year-ago period, driven by strong growth in each business segment, particularly Coffee Systems. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 10.8%, reflecting higher volume/mix of 10.3% and favorable net price realization of 0.5%.

KDP in-market performance in the quarter remained strong, with retail dollar consumption2 advancing 9.4% across the Company's cold beverage retail base, with particular strength in CSDs3, premium unflavored water, teas, juice drinks, apple juice, vegetable juice, mixers, and coconut water. This performance reflected the strength of Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, and Sunkist CSDs, CORE hydration, Snapple teas and fruit drinks, Clamato vegetable juice, Motts apple juice, and Vita Coco. On a two-year stacked basis, consumption of KDP's cold beverage portfolio increased 17%.

In coffee, retail consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP in IRi tracked channels increased 3.9% in the quarter and dollar market share advanced to 83%. In untracked channels, accelerated e-commerce growth of K-Cup pods continued in the quarter, more than offsetting declines in the away-from-home office and hospitality businesses. On a two-year stacked basis, retail consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP increased 11% in IRi tracked channels.

GAAP operating income increased 37% to $640 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $466 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the growth in net sales, productivity and merger synergies, lower marketing spending in relation to pre-COVID investment levels in the year-ago period and the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. These drivers were partially offset by higher operating expenses associated with increased consumer demand and inflation in logistics and input costs, as well as the unfavorable comparison to a $42 million gain recorded in the year-ago period on the sale-leaseback of four facilities.

Adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $741 million, an increase of 8.3%, compared to $684 million in the year-ago period, which included the benefit of the aforementioned sale-leaseback gain – this gain negatively impacted the year-over-year Adjusted operating income growth rate by more than seven percentage points. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating income was 25.5% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted operating margin of 26.2% in the year-ago period, a decline of 70 basis points including the headwind from the year-ago gain on the sale-leaseback transaction.

GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2021 more than doubled to $325 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $156 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. This performance was driven by the growth in operating income, a lower effective tax rate, and lower interest expense, despite lapping a $15 million after-tax gain on interest rate swaps in the year-ago quarter. Also driving net income growth for the quarter was the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $471 million, an increase of 15%, compared to $408 million in the year-ago period, which included the after-tax benefit of the sale-leaseback gain in the year-ago period, which negatively impacted the year-over-year Adjusted net income growth rate by nearly 10 percentage points. Adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter advanced 14% to $0.33, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago period, which included the year-ago sale-leaseback gain.

KDP generated free cash flow of $458 million in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the growth in earnings and ongoing effective working capital management. The strong free cash flow performance enabled KDP to reduce total financial obligations by $125 million and end the first quarter of 2021 with $335 million of unrestricted cash on hand. In addition, the Company's management leverage ratio declined 0.7x to 3.5x at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 4.2x in the year-ago period. Since the close of the merger in July 2018, management leverage ratio has declined by 2.5x.

1 Adjusted financial metrics used in this release are non-GAAP. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

2 Retail consumption data based on Keurig Dr Pepper's custom IRi category definitions for the 13-week period ending 3/28/2021.

3 CSDs refer to "Carbonated Soft Drinks".

First Quarter Segment Results

Coffee Systems

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 advanced 17.4% to $1.14 billion, compared to $0.97 billion in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 16.9%, reflecting higher volume/mix of 19.5%, partially offset by lower net price realization of 2.6%.

The volume/mix increase of 19.5% in the quarter reflected pod volume growth of 13.7% and brewer volume growth of 61%. The pod volume growth was driven by strong at-home consumption, partially offset by continued softness in the away-from-home business, as return to offices and hospitality has been slow. The brewer volume growth largely reflected strong retail consumption, primarily driven by the Company's successful brewer innovation program, as well as a benefit from shipment timing.

GAAP operating income increased 23.5% in the first quarter of 2021 to $336 million, compared to $272 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the strong growth in net sales, continued productivity and merger synergies and the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Partially offsetting these positive drivers was the unfavorable comparison to the sale-leaseback gain in the year-ago period that impacted the segment by $16 million, as well as inflation in logistics and input costs and slightly higher marketing spending.

Adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $389 million, an increase of 12.1%, compared to $347 million in the year-ago period, which included the benefit of sale-leaseback gain – this gain negatively impacted the year-over-year Adjusted operating income growth rate by more than five percentage points. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating margin was 34.1% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted operating margin of 35.7% in the year-ago period, a decline of 160 basis points, including negative margin mix related to the exceptionally strong brewer sales and the 170 basis point headwind from a year-ago sale-leaseback gain.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 7.4% to $1.31 billion, compared to $1.22 billion in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 7.2%, reflecting favorable volume/mix of 6.8% and higher net price realization of 0.4%. Leading the net sales performance were Dr Pepper, A&W, Canada Dry, Sunkist, 7UP, and Squirt CSDs, as well as growth of Snapple and Clamato, partially offset by a decline in Bai.

GAAP operating income decreased 7.4% in the first quarter of 2021 to $175 million, compared to $189 million in the year-ago period, largely reflecting the unfavorable comparison to the sale-leaseback gain in the year-ago period that impacted the segment by $26 million, as well as inflation in logistics and input costs, higher operating costs to meet continued strong consumer demand and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Partially offsetting these drivers were the benefits of the strong growth in net sales, continued productivity and merger synergies.

Adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $197 million, a decrease of 3.0%, compared to $203 million in the year-ago period, which included the benefit of the sale-leaseback gain – this gain negatively impacted the year-over-year Adjusted operating income growth rate by more than 14 percentage points. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating margin was 15.1% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted operating margin of 16.7% the year-ago period, a decline of 160 basis points including the 220 basis point headwind from the year-ago sale-leaseback gain.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 7.2% to $328 million, compared to $306 million in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.5%, reflecting favorable net price realization of 7.2%, partially offset by lower volume/mix of 0.7%. This volume/mix performance continued to be primarily impacted by the fountain foodservice business with lower levels of consumer mobility in the restaurant and hospitality channels compared to last year, albeit improving since the beginning of the year.

Total shipment volume versus year-ago increased 1.0% in the quarter, as increases in Dr Pepper and A&W were partially offset by lower shipment volume in Canada Dry and Sunkist. Bottler case sales volume decreased 3.1% in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2021 increased 20.8% to $238 million, compared to $197 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the higher net sales and lower marketing spending, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income increased 21.3% to $239 million, compared to $197 million in the year-ago period, and Adjusted operating margin advanced 850 basis points to 72.9%, primarily reflecting favorable net price realization.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 6.8% to $125 million, compared to $117 million in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 7.7%, driven by strong net price realization of 10.3%, partially offset by unfavorable volume/mix of 2.6%.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2021 decreased 18.5% to $22 million, compared to $27 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the unfavorable impact of foreign currency transaction expense, inflation in logistics and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. This performance was partially offset by the growth in net sales and productivity.

Adjusted operating income decreased 15% to $23 million, compared to $27 million in the year-ago period, and, on a constant currency basis, Adjusted operating income decreased 14.8%. Adjusted operating margin in the quarter decreased 470 basis points to 18.4%, primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of foreign currency transaction expense.

Outlook for 2021

The Company reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in the range of 13% to 15%, reflecting its increased guidance for constant currency net sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%, which is expected to offset growing inflationary pressures in the balance of the year. The Company continues to expect its management leverage ratio to be at or below 3.0x at year-end.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the First Quarter of 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)





First Quarter (in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 2,902



$ 2,613

Cost of sales

1,302



1,161

Gross profit

1,600



1,452

Selling, general and administrative expenses

961



1,028

Other operating income, net

(1)



(42)

Income from operations

640



466

Interest expense

140



153

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

105



2

Impairment of investments and note receivable

—



86

Other (income) expense, net

(3)



20

Income before provision for income taxes

398



205

Provision for income taxes

73



49

Net income

$ 325



$ 156

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

—



—

Net income attributable to KDP

$ 325



$ 156











Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 0.23



$ 0.11

Diluted

0.23



0.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

1,409.2



1,407.0

Diluted

1,425.6



1,420.1



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share data)



March 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2021

2020 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 335



$ 240

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 14



15

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,065



1,048

Inventories 841



762

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 410



323

Total current assets 2,665



2,388

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,261



2,212

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 88



88

Goodwill 20,209



20,184

Other intangible assets, net 23,949



23,968

Other non-current assets 1,187



894

Deferred tax assets 44



45

Total assets $ 50,403



$ 49,779

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,871



$ 3,740

Accrued expenses 989



1,040

Structured payables 148



153

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations 1,750



2,345

Other current liabilities 467



416

Total current liabilities 7,225



7,694

Long-term obligations 11,715



11,143

Deferred tax liabilities 6,025



5,993

Other non-current liabilities 1,367



1,119

Total liabilities 26,332



25,949

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,417,325,379 and 1,407,260,676 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 21,718



21,677

Retained earnings 2,174



2,061

Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 164



77

Total stockholders' equity 24,070



23,829

Non-controlling interest 1



1

Total equity 24,071



23,828

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,403



$ 49,777



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For The First Quarter of 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, in millions)



First Quarter (in millions) 2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net income $ 325



$ 156

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 102



98

Amortization of intangibles 33



33

Other amortization expense 40



32

Provision for sales returns 19



7

Deferred income taxes 11



(5)

Employee stock-based compensation expense 25



19

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 105



2

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1)



(43)

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (10)



22

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (41)



43

Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates —



15

Impairment on investments and note receivable of unconsolidated affiliate —



86

Other, net 15



22

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (37)



42

Inventories (77)



(38)

Income taxes receivable and payables, net 25



(29)

Other current and non-current assets (295)



(179)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 121



150

Other current and non-current liabilities 186



(19)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities (77)



(73)

Net cash provided by operating activities 546



414

Investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (95)



(151)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 7



201

Purchases of intangibles (12)



(15)

Issuance of related party note receivable —



(6)

Other, net 1



5

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (99)



34

Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 140



—

Proceeds from unsecured credit facility —



1,000

Proceeds from senior unsecured notes 2,150



—

Net payment of commercial paper —



(387)

Proceeds from structured payables 35



44

Payments on structured payables (41)



(107)

Payments on Notes (1,845)



(250)

Payments on term loan (425)



(405)

Payments on finance leases (15)



(13)

Cash dividends paid (192)



(212)

Tax witholdings related to net share settlements (125)



—

Other, net (37)



2

Net cash used in financing activities (355)



(328)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing and financing activities 92



120

Effect of exchange rate changes 2



(8)

Beginning balance 255



111

Ending balance $ 349



$ 223



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)





First Quarter (in millions)

2021

2020 Net Sales







Coffee Systems

$ 1,142



$ 973

Packaged Beverages

1,307



1,217

Beverage Concentrates

328



306

Latin America Beverages

125



117

Total net sales

$ 2,902



$ 2,613











Income from Operations







Coffee Systems

$ 336



$ 272

Packaged Beverages

175



189

Beverage Concentrates

238



197

Latin America Beverages

22



27

Unallocated corporate costs

(131)



(219)

Total income from operations

$ 640



$ 466



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

For the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, we define our Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability. The items affecting comparability are defined below.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP and do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; and (vi) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the first quarter of 2021, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vi) gains from insurance recoveries related to the February 2019 organized malware attack on our business operation networks in the Coffee Systems segment.

For the first quarter of 2020, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned) excluding the DPS Merger; (iv) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters; (v) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt, (vi) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and (vii) impairment recognized on equity method investment with Bedford.

Incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic include incremental expenses incurred to either maintain the health and safety of our front-line employees or temporarily increase compensation to such employees to ensure essential operations continue during the pandemic. We believe removing these costs reflects how management views our business results on a consistent basis. See Impact of COVID-19 on our Financial Statements for further information.

For the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of Adjusted income from operations, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statement for the same period.

Reconciliations for these items are provided in the tables below.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS

For the First Quarter of 2021

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Income from operations

Operating margin Reported $ 1,302



$ 1,600



55.1 %

$ 961



$ 640



22.1 % Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market 9



(9)







29



(38)





Amortization of intangibles —



—







(33)



33





Stock compensation —



—







(6)



6





Restructuring and integration costs —



—







(43)



43





Productivity (8)



8







(25)



33





Nonroutine legal matters —



—







(10)



10





COVID-19 (12)



12







(4)



16





Malware incident —



—







2



(2)





Adjusted $ 1,291



$ 1,611



55.5 %

$ 871



$ 741



25.5 %



Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Income before provision for income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Effective tax rate

Net income attributable to KDP

Diluted earnings per share Reported $ 140



$ 105



$ 398



$ 73



18.3 %

$ 325



$ 0.23

Items Affecting Comparability:

























Mark to market 8



—



(46)



(11)







(35)



(0.02)

Amortization of intangibles —



—



33



8







25



0.02

Amortization of deferred financing costs (3)



—



3



—







3



—

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (6)



—



6



2







4



—

Stock compensation —



—



6



12







(6)



—

Restructuring and integration costs —



—



43



11







32



0.02

Productivity —



—



33



8







25



0.02

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(105)



105



25







80



0.06

Nonroutine legal matters —



—



10



2







8



0.01

COVID-19 —



—



16



4







12



0.01

Malware incident —



—



(2)



—







(2)



—

Adjusted $ 139



$ —



$ 605



$ 134



22.1 %

$ 471



$ 0.33





Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS

For the First Quarter of 2020

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Income from operations

Operating margin Reported $ 1,161



$ 1,452



55.6 %

$ 1,028



$ 466



17.8 % Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (15)



15







(43)



58





Amortization of intangibles —



—







(33)



33





Stock compensation —



—







(7)



7





Restructuring and integration costs —



—







(52)



52





Productivity (16)



16







(38)



54





Nonroutine legal matters —



—







(9)



9





COVID-19 (1)



1







(4)



5





Adjusted $ 1,129



$ 1,484



56.8 %

$ 842



$ 684



26.2 %



Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Impairment of investment and note receivable

Income before provision for income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Effective tax rate

Net income

Diluted earnings per share Reported $ 153



$ 2



$ 86



$ 205



$ 49



23.9 %

$ 156



$ 0.11

Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market (24)



—



—



82



21







61



0.04

Amortization of intangibles —



—



—



33



9







24



0.02

Amortization of deferred financing costs (3)



—



—



3



1







2



—

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (6)



—



—



6



2







4



—

Stock compensation —



—



—



7



1







6



—

Restructuring and integration costs



—



—



52



14







38



0.03

Productivity —



—



—



54



15







39



0.03

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(2)



—



2



—







2



—

Impairment of investment and note receivable —



—



(86)



86



21







65



0.05

Nonroutine legal matters —



—



—



9



2







7



—

COVID-19 —



—



—



5



1







4



—

Adjusted $ 120



$ —



$ —



$ 544



$ 136



25.0 %

$ 408



$ 0.29





Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT ITEMS

(Unaudited)

(in millions) Reported

Items Affecting Comparability

Adjusted GAAP For the first quarter of 2021:









Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 336



$ 53



$ 389

Packaged Beverages 175



22



197

Beverage Concentrates 238



1



239

Latin America Beverages 22



1



23

Unallocated corporate costs (131)



24



(107)

Total income from operations $ 640



$ 101



$ 741













For the first quarter of 2020:









Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 272



$ 75



$ 347

Packaged Beverages 189



14



203

Beverage Concentrates 197



—



197

Latin America Beverages 27



—



27

Unallocated corporate costs (219)



129



(90)

Total income from operations $ 466



$ 218



$ 684



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income $ 1,494

Interest expense 591

Provision for income taxes 452

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 107

Impairment of investments and not receivable 16

Impairment of intangible assets 67

Other (income) expense, net (6)

Depreciation expense 366

Other amortization 166

Amortization of intangibles 133

EBITDA $ 3,386

Items affecting comparability:

Restructuring and integration expenses $ 190

Productivity 92

Nonroutine legal matters 58

Stock compensation 26

COVID-19 139

Malware incident (2)

Mark to market (124)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,765







March 31,

2021 Principal amounts of:

Commercial paper notes $ —

Term loan —

KDP Revolver —

Senior unsecured notes 13,625

Total principal amounts 13,625

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 335

Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 13,290





March 31, 2021 Management Leverage Ratio 3.5



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(Unaudited)

(in millions) SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020

FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

LAST TWELVE MONTHS Net income $ 298



$ 443



$ 428



$ 325



$ 1,494

Interest expense 157



148



146



140



591

Provision for income taxes 108



141



130



73



452

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2



—



—



105



107

Impairment on investments and note receivable —



16



—



—



16

Impairment of intangible assets —



—



67



—



67

Other (income) expense, net (4)



5



(4)



(3)



(6)

Depreciation expense 85



89



90



102



366

Other amortization 44



42



40



40



166

Amortization of intangibles 33



34



33



33



133

EBITDA $ 723



$ 918



$ 930



$ 815



$ 3,386

Items affecting comparability:

















Restructuring and integration expenses $ 52



$ 39



$ 56



$ 43



$ 190

Productivity 18



26



22



26



92

Nonroutine legal matters 26



8



14



10



58

Stock compensation 8



6



6



6



26

COVID-19 63



49



11



16



139

Malware incident —



—



—



(2)



(2)

Mark to market 13



(45)



(54)



(38)



(124)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 903



$ 1,001



$ 985



$ 876



$ 3,765



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Quarter (in millions)

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 546



$ 414

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(95)



(151)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

7



201

Free Cash Flow

$ 458



$ 464



RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN CURRENCY NEUTRAL ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Net sales, adjusted income from operations and adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted to currency neutral: These adjusted financial results are calculated on a currency neutral basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.





For the First Quarter of 2021 Percent change

Coffee Systems

Packaged Beverages

Beverage Concentrates

Latin America Beverages

Total Net sales

17.4 %

7.4 %

7.2 %

6.8 %

11.1 % Impact of foreign currency

(0.5) %

(0.2) %

(0.7) %

0.9 %

(0.3) % Net sales, as adjusted to currency neutral

16.9 %

7.2 %

6.5 %

7.7 %

10.8 %







For the First Quarter of 2021 Percent change

Coffee Systems

Packaged Beverages

Beverage Concentrates

Latin America Beverages

Total Adjusted income from operations

12.1 %

(3.0) %

21.3 %

(14.8) %

8.3 % Impact of foreign currency

(0.3) %

(0.4) %

(0.5) %

— %

(0.4) % Adjusted income from operations, as adjusted to currency neutral

11.8 %

(3.4) %

20.8 %

(14.8) %

7.9 %





For the First Quarter of 2021 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.33 Impact of foreign currency

— Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as adjusted to currency neutral

$ 0.33

The following table sets forth our reconciliation of significant COVID-19-related expenses. However, employee compensation expense and employee protection costs, which impact our SG&A expenses and cost of sales, are included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability and is excluded in our Adjusted financial measures. In addition, reported amounts under U.S. GAAP also include additional costs, not included as the COVID-19 item affecting comparability, as presented in tables below.





















Items Affecting Comparability(1)







(in millions) Employee Compensation Expense(2)

Employee Protection Costs(3)

Allowances for Expected Credit Losses(4)

Total For the first quarter of 2021:













Coffee Systems $ 1



$ 9



$ —



$ 10

Packaged Beverages 3



2



—



5

Beverage Concentrates —



—



—



—

Latin America Beverages —



1



—



1

Total $ 4



$ 12



$ —



$ 16

















For the first quarter of 2020:













Coffee Systems $ —



$ —



$ 2



$ 2

Packaged Beverages 3



2



8



13

Beverage Concentrates —



—



—



—

Latin America Beverages —



—



—



—

Total $ 3



$ 2



$ 10



$ 15























(1) Employee compensation expense and employee protection costs are both included as the COVID-19 items affecting comparability in the reconciliation of our Adjusted Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) In 2021, reflected pay for temporary employees, including the associated taxes, as well as incremental benefits provided to frontline workers such as extended sick leave, in order to maintain essential operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, primarily reflected temporary incremental frontline incentive pay and benefits, as well as pay for temporary employees, including the associated taxes. Impacts both cost of sales and SG&A expenses. (3) Included costs associated with personal protective equipment, temperature scans, cleaning and other sanitization services. Impacts both cost of sales and SG&A expenses. (4) Allowances reflect the expected impact of the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, leveraging estimates of credit worthiness, default and recovery rates for certain of our customers. Impacts SG&A expenses.

