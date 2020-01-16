KEVANI launches i10 BEACON on Interstate 10

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI"), LA's market leader in digital out-of-home media sales, has been selected for a multi-year advertising representation contract for a double-sided digital display on Interstate 10. KEVANI has branded the display the "i10 BEACON," referencing both the location and monumental size of the structure.

Launching in April 2020, the i10 BEACON is a powerful large-format digital destination featuring 2,700 square feet of digital display space (1,344 square feet per face). The structure will rise 105 feet above I-10 near the Ontario Airport, with screens operating 24 hours per day, allowing advertisers to capture the attention of both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The visual artistry of the structure itself will be emphasized through curated narrative lighting that will capture the ambience of the city, celebrating holidays and other important seasonal events and occasions such as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

i10 BEACON joins KEVANI's other premium advertising destinations in Los Angeles that include The Towers® , CIRCA , Marriott DTLA , The Queen Mary , Wilshire Landing , Broadway Spectacular , Ninth & Broadway , Solair , and DTLA Spectacular .

Kevin Bartanian, CEO and Founder of KEVANI, said "i10 BEACON is all encompassing. Its got prime location, high dwell time, size, dominance, and screen quality, demonstrating our ongoing pursuit of excellence in the Los Angeles market."

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization promoting national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations that provide unique opportunities for our partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry.

