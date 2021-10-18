Kevin Costner Fans Ask For a Holiday Movie; The Petition Explodes

The petition is a loving request from his fans to fill that special season of the year which Costner currently has left open. During an online discussion on a Costner Facebook site, fans realized that they have no films starring their beloved actor during what has now become its own genre, holiday film season.

"If people list 'Die Hard' or 'It's A Wonderful Life' as a favorite holiday film, then we want one starring Kevin Costner," states Petition Owner, Kay Oliver. "I admit another fan came up with the idea of a petition, and I thought why not? Costner is a man who makes films for his fans. Why not share with him one we would like to see?"



With over 85,000 Facebooks hearts and likes, recent TikTok videos with more than 5,500 hearts, and 2,875 signatures on the petition and growing makes the count nearly 100,000 fans raising their voices in unison in hopes of hearing Kevin say he will consider the option.

There is one caveat to the request, "Fans are asking that his character not die," comments Oliver. "When that first surfaced it made me laugh, but I get it. They don't want to continue to see their favorite man dying."



Fans coming together to support a celebrity is now trending like never before. Many fans came together years ago in support of Robert Downey, Jr. in 1999 and it was the start of something bigger to come. Today we see Britney Spears fans support, and Taylor Swift fan base voicing encouragement. We even give them trendy names like "Swifties."



Costner Fandom is bursting onto the scene with his starring role in Yellowstone as John Dutton and fans are uniting by signing and sharing the https://www.Change.org/CostnerChristmas petition across all of social media.



ABOUT KEVIN COSTNER: His big break came with Lawrence Kasden, Director of "The Big Chill" remembered Kevin and casted him in his film "Silverado" in 1985. Since then, this Oscar winning actor's career took off with films like "Dances with Wolves," and "Let Him Go."



Currently Kevin Costner appears in the popular TV series "Yellowstone," as John Dutton.



ABOUT KAYAOLIVER.COM: Also a graduate of CSUF in Radio, TV, Film has spent the first 20 years of her career in the TV & Film business, she holds credits for Directing, Editing, and Producing.



SOURCE Kay Oliver