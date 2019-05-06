Kevin Crough Appointed to Lead Centiro's Continued North America Expansion

"It's a very exciting time to turn up intensity and focus in North America, and a pleasure to welcome Kevin onboard to lead that effort, building on our North America success. He carries a well-respected name in industry and a firm understanding of how Centiro technology and innovation capability can help our customers speed up and address key market needs," says Niklas Hedin, CEO.

Kevin Crough brings more than 30 years of international supply chain expertise to Centiro. He spent the last three years at Infor as Vice President Supply Chain. Prior to Infor, Kevin spent eleven years at GT Nexus (TradeCard) in various sales executive roles across the US.

"I'm honored to be a part of the next generation Centiro family. The company culture, innovative solutions and customer centric values have been key to the company success and will continue to be the cornerstone of our operations in North America. Our seamless sales and service delivery model is refreshingly unique and a real competitive advantage for us and our customers. Satisfying customer requirements to deliver for their customers should never go out of style," says Kevin Crough, SVP.

Kevin will expand Centiro's presence in North America from its US headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

Centiro is a Swedish software company, a leading innovator in cloud-based transportation and delivery management solutions. Centiro's products empower companies and finer supply chains in over 125 countries. Headquartered in Borås, Sweden with offices in Boston, London and Pune, our list of clients is impressive and includes iconic brands renowned for supply-chain innovation and effectiveness. The company has won several awards and accolades over the years and is ranked as one of the best places to work in Europe by Great Place to Work®. For further information, please visit www.centiro.com.

