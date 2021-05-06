Kevin F. Brennan, Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company, Joins Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced that Kevin F. Brennan, Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company, is joining its Strategic Advisory Board. He brings financial expertise and experience in the business of healthcare to guide Innovaccer's growth and help the company build the future of healthcare in partnership with its customers.

Innovaccer Inc.

Before joining Innovaccer, Brennan spent 23 years as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Geisinger Health System. Prior to Geisinger, he served as a Chief Financial Officer with other large health systems and tertiary care hospitals.

From 2018 to 2019, Mr. Brennan served as the National Chair for Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), following two years as an officer and three years on the board of directors. He has been a member of HFMA since 1981 and a fellow since 1992. He was an active member of HFMA's Large System CFO Council and the Value Projects, and previously served on the Principles and Practices Board, the Patient Transparency Task Force, and was a board member of the Metropolitan Philadelphia Chapter.

"I am very pleased to join Innovaccer and support its commitment to build the future of healthcare," said Brennan. "In light of the pandemic, organizations across all sectors are pushing to accelerate digital transformation, yet many are struggling to adapt their IT to the new realities of care beyond the four walls of their institutions. The Innovaccer Health Cloud provides a powerful platform for unifying data across the enterprise to help organizations integrate their operations, speed up innovation, and drive improved clinical, operational and financial outcomes. I look forward to working closely with the Innovaccer team to ensure its customers gain maximum impact from Innovaccer's market-leading technology.

Brennan holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, both from LaSalle University in Philadelphia. He has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1979 and is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"As we continue building the future of health, it is important that we surround ourselves with people who add value to our mission," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Having someone of Kevin's caliber will help Innovaccer accelerate the process of building a more integrated healthcare system that delivers better health outcomes for all."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc

415-504-3851

Related Images

kevin-f-brennan-headshot.jpg

Kevin F. Brennan Headshot

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.