Kevin James Kennelley is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With over 40 years of experience to his credit, Dr. Kennelley has excelled as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Kennelley & Associates LLC since 2018. Appointed as the Vice President and Head of Project Excellence with Maersk Oil from 2015 to 2018, he previously served in several positions with BP between 2002 and 2015, including the Vice President of Facilities Technology, the Vice President of Engineering and Technology for Global Projects, a project and engineer director, the Director of Engineering Excellence, and an engineering manager.

Before these posts, Dr. Kennelley worked for Carigali-Triton Operating Company from 2000 to 2002; ARCO Indonesia from 1994 to 2000; ARCO Exploration & Productions Research from 1990 to 1994; and Exxon Production Research from 1986 to 1990.

Dr. Kennelley pursued an education at the University of Oklahoma, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in 1980. He continued his academic efforts with a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in material sciences in 1985. Dr. Kennelley concluded his studies at the University of Oklahoma in 1986, graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Sciences.

Notably, Dr. Kennelley was featured on an episode of the CBS news program 60 Minutes. He has accrued many accolades throughout his impressive career. He was presented with the D. Grant Mickle Award from the National Transportation Safety Board and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

