Kevin Lee Joins Simpluris Inc. as President and Chief Operating Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpluris Inc., a technology driven legal administration company, announces today that Kevin Lee has joined the executive leadership team as President and Chief Operations Officer.

Kevin Lee, a legal administration and financial services executive, appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Simpluris Inc.

Lee brings more than 20 years of operations experience in mortgage, financial and legal services. Most recently, Lee served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Epiq Global, Inc. There, he led three successful domestic and international acquisitions, expanding Epiq's operations into one of the largest legal services providers in the world. Prior to Epiq, Lee held executive level positions at Ocwen Financial Corporation and HSBC while overseeing Investor Relations and Default Services, respectively. Lee served in the United States Army, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry, as a Mobilized Infantry Scout, Plans and Operations Specialist stationed in Hohenfels, Germany.

Under the company's new leadership, Simpluris will operate with a renewed commitment to providing best-in-class legal services.

"We are thrilled to bring top talent like Kevin aboard. He is an accomplished executive with deep subject-matter expertise and industry experience. He has a proven track record of operational leadership and affecting organizational change," said Troy Hoffman, Co-Founder and CEO. "With Kevin at the helm, we mark a new era of growth and development at Simpluris."

"The opportunities before us are plentiful," said Lee. "Simpluris' technology-driven, platform approach to legal administration uniquely positions us for growth. I am honored to join Simpluris and I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team as we continue to build the future of legal administration services."

Founded in 2007, Simpluris Inc. delivers comprehensive legal administration services across the United States. Simpluris has administered over 6 thousand matters and distributed over $4 billion in funds. From class action settlements to corporate remediation, Simpluris' nationwide legal services team handles even the most complex matters with accuracy and transparency. For more information, visit simpluris.com

