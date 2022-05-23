Kevin McCarty Rounds Out Demotech Faculty for Special Session Recap

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to request a special session to address the litigation crisis affecting Florida's residential property insurance marketplace, welcomes Kevin McCarty, Founder and Principal Consultant, Celtic Global Consulting to the faculty for its June 2 webinar, scheduled from 1100 am to 1230 pm Eastern.

In 2003, Kevin was Florida's initial appointed Commissioner. Kevin oversaw the industry from 2003 through 2016, a period that saw more than 100 named events impact Florida. In 2016, Kevin formed Celtic Global to provide financial analysis, regulatory assessment, and advocacy on insurance issues.

The webinar provides a forum to hear initial opinions on the outcome of the Florida legislature's special session, convening May 23, 2022 through (possibly) May 27, 2022.

In addition to McCarty, confirmed faculty are:

Senator Jeff Brandes , District (24), St. Petersburg, FL

, District (24), Fred E. Karlinsky , Shareholder & Co-Chair Insurance Practice, Greenberg Traurig

, Shareholder & Co-Chair Insurance Practice, Greenberg Traurig Paul Handerhan , President, Federal Association for Insurance Reform

, President, Federal Association for Insurance Reform Robert Ritchie , President & CEO, American Integrity Insurance Company

, President & CEO, American Integrity Insurance Company Mahsa Saeidi , Investigative Reporter, WFLA, Tampa

, Investigative Reporter, WFLA, Edouard von Herberstein, Partner, Hudson Structured Capital Management

Adam Schwebach , Executive Vice President and Branch Manager, Tampa , Gallagher Re

, Executive Vice President and Branch Manager, , Guy Fraker , Cre8teFutures

, Cre8teFutures Lisa Miller , Lisa Miller and Associates

, and Associates Wesley Todd , Founder & CEO, CaseGlide

, Founder & CEO, CaseGlide Joseph Petrelli , President, Demotech

, President, Demotech Barry Koestler , CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, Demotech

, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, Demotech Bob Warren , CPA (Inactive), CPCU, Client Services Manager, Demotech

, CPA (Inactive), CPCU, Client Services Manager, Demotech W. Burke Coleman, Esquire, Chief Regulatory and Compliance Counsel, Demotech.

