Kevin Neal Launches Moenio Consulting To Help Financial Advisors Grow And Win Business

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moenio Consulting, a unique consulting firm guiding financial advisors and teams to win high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, has launched this month. Utilizing a combination of in-depth prospective client interactions and real-time data gathered in HNW & UHNW meetings, Moenio Consulting is the only consulting group that helps advisors, firms, and teams understand why HNW and UHNW clients are choosing one advisor over another, as well as recognize common mistakes advisors make in meetings with prospects and clients, and learn how they can continually grow their business.

Founder Kevin Neal regularly engages with HNW and UHNW investors through his client-focused parent firm, Moenio . With Moenio, Neal evaluates his clients' existing advisors and interviews the top advisors in the country to match his clients with the advisor who best fits their needs.

"Moenio Consulting was created specifically to help financial advisors and firms acquire the right tools to grow and win high quality business," said Neal. "We take the knowledge gained from interviewing and evaluating hundreds of advisors, along with the feedback of our HNW and UHNW clients, to determine the key factors that help firms, advisors, and teams win the business.

Mr. Neal added, "Unlike traditional programs focused on a process taught for decades or coaches who no longer interact with real clients, Moenio Consulting only works because we combine real-time data gathered in actual prospective client meetings with what the top advisors are doing to build and grow."

About Moenio Consulting

Moenio Consulting offers high-level, impactful consulting focused on helping financial advisors and firms grow and build their practice with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clientele. Founded by Kevin Neal, a 20-year financial services industry veteran with long-term experience at one of the largest wealth management firms in the world, Moenio Consulting provides expert insight into why HNW and UHNW clients choose their advisor(s) and how advisors can best present themselves to win more business.

