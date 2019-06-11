BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin S. Sobel is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law, notable for his role at Accident Attorney's Kanner & Pintaluga.

With its inception in 2003, Kanner & Pintaluga is known for their high ethical and aggressive approach in and out of the courtroom. The attorney's at Kanner & Pintaluga understand the sensitive nature of their client's legal needs, as their primary mission is to achieve the most favorable outcome for their clients. Dedicated to providing their clients with well-deserved, quality legal service, the law firm offers a wide range of services including specializing in workers compensation, wrongful death, property damage and more.

With thirteen years of experience in the legal profession, Mr. Kevin S. Sobel has established himself with a trusted name in the industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Sobel has attained extensive experience in the areas of personal injury and workers compensation law. Mr. Sobel has overseen over 20,000 cases in the State of Georgia, receiving over $200 million dollars in settlements for his clients.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Mr. Sobel attended the University of Florida where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated Cum Laude in 2004. Thereafter, Mr. Sobel would go on to attend the University of Florida-Levin College of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree and graduated Cum Laude in 2007.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Sobel is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the Florida Bar Association; Georgia Bar Association; Minnesota Bar Association; Michigan Bar Association; and Tennessee Bar Association.

Charitable to various organizations, Mr. Sobel has spoken on personal injury law topics for the Hosea Feed the Hungry conference.

In recognition of his many professional accolades, while attending law school, Mr. Sobel was the honorary recipient of a pro bono certificate in recognition of his volunteer work.

