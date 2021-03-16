Kevin Strain to speak at National Bank Financial Markets 19th Annual Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain, President and Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life, will participate at the National Bank Financial Markets 19th Annual Financial Services Conference. He will join National Bank's Gabriel Dechaine in a virtual fireside chat on Sun Life's recent performance, learnings from COVID-19 and the company's future growth.

Date: Thursday, March 25



Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/NationalBankConference2021

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Irene Poon Manager Corporate Communications T. 416-988-0542 [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Leigh Chalmers Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Management T. 647-256-8201 [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

