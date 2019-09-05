Kevin White Named President of One & All

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One & All, a leading agency serving the nonprofit sector, today announced the appointment of agency veteran Kevin White as president, assuming senior operational responsibility of the agency. Alan Hall, who served as chief executive officer, has decided to leave the agency, effective September 4. White will be supported by Chief Operating Officer Beau Hebert and Chief Financial Officer Allen Kang in managing the firm as a search is conducted for Hall's successor.

One & All was created in 2017 with the merger of Russ Reid and Grizzard, two separate industry leaders responsible for many of the practices used in modern fundraising. In his 12 years with One & All and Russ Reid, White has held a number of senior positions in media planning and buying as well as research and analytics.

In his most recent position, he was chief growth officer, responsible for working with clients to develop strategies for both direct fundraising and brand-building to drive revenue growth. He spearheaded the development of One & All's "Scenario Builder" – a model that uses client data to forecast potential revenue growth to better understand how decisions made today could affect future performance.

"Nonprofits today are challenged as never before to gain share of giving," said Stacey Hightower, CEO of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group, part of Omnicom's DAS Group of Companies. "Kevin's deep understanding of donors, his proven ability to lead multi-faceted, supporter-centric strategies and his innovative leadership style make him the ideal candidate to lead One & All. At the same time, we also want to thank Alan Hall for his many contributions to the agency over his long tenure."

"I am honored to take on these new responsibilities," said Kevin White. "All of us at One & All identify deeply with the missions of our clients. Their work is more important than ever, and we have a critical role to play in working with them to understand the motivations and behavior of their supporters and in creating fundraising strategies that will continue to fuel their success. Now with new technology and operational tools, we are redoubling our commitment to their important work."

"For more than 20 years, my work with One & All has never been just a job. It has been a passion – working alongside people I love and clients I wholeheartedly believe in," said Alan Hall.

Prior to One & All, White worked in the commercial sector supporting brand work with companies such as Warner Bros., The Hallmark Channel, Dairy Queen, MGM MIRAGE Las Vegas properties, Subway Restaurants, The California Department of Consumer Affairs. He also helped launch Celine Dion's show A New Day… in Las Vegas.

About One & All

One & All exists to help nonprofit organizations solve the world's most pressing problems. For nearly a century, the agency has been providing data-driven solutions that create real and powerful connections between nonprofit organizations and people to fuel growth and impact. With offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Toronto, One & All helps clients through direct response fundraising, brand strategy and advertising, analytics, consulting services, and digital and social campaigns. During the firm's long-tenured relationships, it has generated growth and results for The Salvation Army, Operation Smile, American Red Cross, World Vision, Mercy Ships, more than 70 humane societies and over 250 rescue missions and food banks.



One & All is part of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include: point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation; talent management; Purpose; and consulting and fundraising for non-profit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

