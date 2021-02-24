Kevin Worley Joins Pyramid Systems as Chief Technology Officer

Before joining Pyramid, Worley was Vice President of Solutions for Digital Transformation at SAIC. He has over 20 years of technology experience, starting as a Software Engineer in DoD Intelligence before taking on leadership positions for both commercial companies and government contractors, ranging in size from start-ups to large systems integrators. He graduated from McDaniel College in 2000 with a B.A. in mathematics and computer science.

"I'm excited to lead Pyramid's technology operations into 2021 and beyond, bringing a pragmatic and practical approach to capability and solution development while maintaining room for innovation and creativity," Worley said. "I believe delivering excellence for our customers is firmly rooted in transparency, making data-driven decisions, and fostering growth of highly focused teams."

"Developing innovative and quality solutions and ensuring our technical delivery exceeds the expectations of our customers and our employees is our key focus," CEO and Co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "We are excited for the experience and leadership that Kevin will bring to the Pyramid team."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

