Kevin Yoder Returns to National Research Group (NRG) Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Research Group (NRG), a leader in data driven insights and strategic consultation to the global entertainment industry, announced today that Kevin Yoder is re-joining its theatrical practice as EVP, Theatrical Strategy. As the pioneer of the Hollywood research industry, NRG is celebrating 40 years as a leading thought-partner to content creators, marketers and distributors.

Yoder joined NRG in 1992 and, over a 20-year career, rose to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Key achievements during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer include architecting NRG's international tracking engine and serving as lead campaign strategist on hundreds of #1 films. Yoder now returns to NRG as EVP, Theatrical Strategy, following roles as Managing Director at MarketCast and most recently, EVP of Research and Strategy at 20th Century Fox.

"I have worked closely with Kevin for the past five years when he led domestic strategy at Fox. He was a terrific thought-partner: strategic, creative, passionate, and intellectual. He is a pre-eminent strategic advisor who thrives in solving complex marketing challenges. Our clients will benefit greatly from his wisdom and sharp insights," says Jon Penn, CEO of NRG.

Yoder will serve as a strategic advisor to NRG theatrical clients at every stage of a film's lifecycle. He will bring all of NRG's theatrical offerings from production and positioning strategy to campaign execution and management into a holistic consulting approach.

"I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic and fast-growing NRG team, unlocking opportunity for our clients by ensuring that campaigns are optimized to convey what is unique, accessible and theatrical about each film. It's a process NRG is uniquely suited for as they are the leading research firm that works start to finish globally across the entire research process," says Yoder.

National Research Group (NRG), celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a leader in data driven insights and strategic consultation to the global entertainment industry. Working at the confluence of content, culture and technology, NRG offers bold insights for storytellers everywhere on every screen. To learn more, visit www.nationalresearchgroup.com or email inquiry@nrgmr.com.

